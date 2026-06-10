AFMAO leadership delivers remarks during Gold Star Families Monument Dedication Ceremony

Photo By Jason Minto | Unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Delaware, June 10, 2026. The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument honors the sacrifice of America’s fallen service members and recognizes the enduring strength, resilience and sacrifice of Gold Star Families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory B. Long, U.S. Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations commander, delivered remarks during a Gold Star Families Monument Dedication Ceremony at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, June 10, 2026.

“Today is about remembrance. It's also about gratitude. Most importantly, it's about the families whose sacrifices continue long after the final salute has been rendered,” said Long. “Gold Star families have demonstrated extraordinary discipline in the face of unimaginable loss, many have transformed grief into service, advocacy, mentorship, and leadership. Their examples remind us that resilience is not simply enduring hardship, it is choosing purpose despite hardship. This memorial is a lasting and meaningful reminder of both the sacrifice of our fallen and the Gold Star Families left to grieve and heal.”

Gold Star Families are the immediate family members of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country in the line of duty.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is a standing two-sided black granite tribute, established by the Woody Williams Foundation, with funding sourced by donors from the local area.

“When people come here, I want them to think of Joey and of every hero like him. I want them to know that behind every sacrifice is a story, a family, a life full of dreams, laughter and love. I'm forever grateful to my family, my friends, and every donor who helped bring this vision to light,” said Kristen Giordano, Gold Star Mother of U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph “Dimps” Marquez, and Honorary Board member of the Woody Williams Foundation.

“Your kindness has helped us turn grief into something that stands tall, something that speaks, something that will outlast all of us. Today, we dedicate this Gold Star Family Memorial Monument, in honor of [my son] Joey, and in honor of all of our fallen heroes. May their memories be a blessing, and may this place forever remind us of the price of freedom and love that never fades.”

AFMAO is dedicated to a commitment of ensuring Dignity, Honor, and Respect to our fallen while providing Care, Service, and Support to the families through a culture of dedication, discipline, and precision.

“This monument embodies all three of (AFMAO’s) principles. It reflects dedication to those who served, it reflects discipline required to preserve their legacy, and it reflects precision with which we honor their sacrifice. Families will visit, veterans will reflect, and children will ask questions. Future generations will learn the stories of those who gave everything in service of our nation. That is the enduring power of remembrance to our Gold Star families. Thank you for your strength and for your sacrifice,” remarked Long.