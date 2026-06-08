U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps’ birthday

Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announces it will waive day-use fees at all district-operated recreation areas in observance of the Army Corps’ birthday, June 16. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announces it will waive day-use...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announces it will waive day-use fees at all district-operated recreation areas in observance of the Army Corps’ birthday, June 16.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies managing recreation areas on Corps of Engineers lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas they manage.

Visitors are encouraged to contact lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information can be found at http://www.corpslakes.us or http://www.recreation.gov.

USACE offers otherfee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration. In 2026, fee-free days are:

Presidents Day: Feb. 16, 2026

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ birthday: June 16, 2026

Independence Day weekend: July 3-5, 2026

National Public Lands Day: Sept. 26, 2026

Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 2026

The fee-free initiative was first instituted on Veterans Day 2006 with the intent to support and honor the men and women who have served the nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Corps of Engineers is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of corps-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

Media can contact the Public Affairs office at mailto:CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.

Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 80+ local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.