Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:20 Photo ID: 9739586 VIRIN: 260610-A-XW512-1001 Resolution: 1551x1034 Size: 423.02 KB Location: US

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This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps’ birthday, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.