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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps’ birthday

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps’ birthday

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announces it will waive day-use fees at all district-operated recreation areas in observance of the Army Corps’ birthday, June 16.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:20
    Photo ID: 9739586
    VIRIN: 260610-A-XW512-1001
    Resolution: 1551x1034
    Size: 423.02 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps’ birthday, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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