100+ Veterans received VA claim assistance during coalition clinic in Memphis

Courtesy Photo | Tennessee Veteran Service Officers Lynn Bond (left) and Kenny Brown (right), attended a coalition clinic at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center to connect Veterans with benefits, resources, and claims assistance, May 15, 2026. The clinic connected more than 100 Veterans from across the tri-state region with in-person assistance for initial and supplemental disability claims, VA.gov account support, My HealtheVet guidance and other Veteran-focused resources. Eleven Veteran service organizations from Tennessee and Mississippi participated in the event, including six representatives from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. (Courtesy asset) see less | View Image Page

Held May 15, 2026, the clinic connected more than 100 Veterans from across the tri-state region with in-person assistance for initial and supplemental disability claims, VA.gov account support, My HealtheVet guidance and other Veteran-focused resources. Eleven Veteran service organizations from Tennessee and Mississippi participated in the event, including six representatives from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

Simplifying Access to Health Care

Organized by the Veteran/Employee Education Service at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, the coalition clinic was designed to simplify access to benefits support by offering multiple services under one roof. Veterans were able to meet directly with accredited Veteran service officers and receive hands-on guidance navigating documentation, claims processes, and digital VA tools.

“This clinic reflects our continued commitment to meeting Veterans where they are and connecting them with the resources they’ve earned,” said Dr. Peatchola Jones-Cole, Chief of Veteran/Employee Education Service at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center. “By bringing together our community and partners in one place, we’re helping reduce barriers and making support more accessible for Veterans and their families.”

Beyond claims assistance, specialists with the Veterans Enterprise Center provided support establishing VA.gov accounts and navigating My HealtheVet services. Educational resources and information on caregiver support, insurance updates, burial benefits, and Home Improvements and Structural Alterations (HISA) grants were also available throughout the event.

Collaboration = Better Veteran Outcomes

The coalition model continues to strengthen partnerships between VA staff, Veteran service organizations, and community partners focused on improving Veterans’ access to benefits information and support. Toy Williams, My HealtheVet communications specialist and project lead for the clinic, said the event continues to evolve through collaboration and community engagement.

“Our goal is simple, to ensure every Veteran in our community is empowered, informed, and supported today and for the future,” Williams said. “These partnerships allow us to bring multiple organizations together in a way that makes the process more approachable and easier to navigate.”

Upcoming Events for Veterans

A future two-day claims event in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) is scheduled for Aug. 27–28, 2026 at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center. The event is expected to provide additional opportunities for Veterans to connect directly with benefits representatives and receive claims-related assistance onsite. This partnership will allow Veterans to file claims directly with VBA representatives, accelerating evidence collection and decision-making.

“This direct outreach is so important for our rural Veterans who often face access barriers,” said Lillique Ford, a My HealtheVet communication specialist. “We’re making it easier and faster for Veterans to get the benefits they’ve earned.”