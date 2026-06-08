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    100+ Veterans received VA claim assistance during coalition clinic in Memphis

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    100+ Veterans received VA claim assistance during coalition clinic in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    Tennessee Veteran Service Officers Lynn Bond (left) and Kenny Brown (right), attended a coalition clinic at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center to connect Veterans with benefits, resources, and claims assistance, May 15, 2026. The clinic connected more than 100 Veterans from across the tri-state region with in-person assistance for initial and supplemental disability claims, VA.gov account support, My HealtheVet guidance and other Veteran-focused resources. Eleven Veteran service organizations from Tennessee and Mississippi participated in the event, including six representatives from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. (Courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 23:28
    Photo ID: 9738662
    VIRIN: 260516-D-D0468-6250
    Resolution: 1192x895
    Size: 322.11 KB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Memphis
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
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