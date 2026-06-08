100+ Veterans received VA claim assistance during coalition clinic in Memphis

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Tennessee Veteran Service Officers Lynn Bond (left) and Kenny Brown (right), attended a coalition clinic at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center to connect Veterans with benefits, resources, and claims assistance, May 15, 2026. The clinic connected more than 100 Veterans from across the tri-state region with in-person assistance for initial and supplemental disability claims, VA.gov account support, My HealtheVet guidance and other Veteran-focused resources. Eleven Veteran service organizations from Tennessee and Mississippi participated in the event, including six representatives from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. (Courtesy asset)