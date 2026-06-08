(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons

    Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons

    Photo By Sgt. Alex Romey | Family, Soldiers, and veterans of 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group...... read more read more

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Story by Sgt. Alex Romey 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons
    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.– Family, friends, and teammates of Sgt. 1st. Class Pedro A.
    Munoz came together to celebrate his life and unveil a bronze bust at the hallowed grounds of
    the memorial Rock Garden outside of 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), or 7th
    SFG(A). The bust was displayed on the opening day of Red Empire Week 2026 on Camp “Bull” Simons, 9 June.

    Munoz’s career was defined by achievement and unwavering service. Beginning in 1986 as an
    automated logistics specialist, he joined the U.S. Army Special Forces in 1990 and served with
    the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in critical operations including Desert Shield, Desert
    Storm, and Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti. Afterwards, Munoz completed more than
    4,000 free-fall jumps with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Later, he
    returned to Special Forces when he came to 7th SFG(A) in 2002, where he made a lasting
    impact as a teammate. In 2005, Munoz was fatally wounded in combat in Shindand,
    Afghanistan, leaving behind his wife Gisela and daughter Dalia. He was posthumously awarded
    the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry in action.

    “Sergeant First Class Munoz is ingrained in the history of this unit; he and his family shaped who
    we are today, and we’re forever grateful,” said Lt. Col. Michael R. Prather, Commander of 1st
    Battalion, 7th SFG(A). “He is our legacy, a legacy of courage and commitment and honor. May
    this bust be a permanent and powerful reminder of the cost of that legacy, and may it inspire us
    every day to be more like Pedro and live better lives.”

    The 1st Battalion’s memorial Rock Garden is more than a gathering place, the Garden
    represents sacrifice and legacy. Created in 2006 by Dalia to honor the battalion’s fallen, it keeps
    their stories and values alive.

    “I’m so happy to hand this to the 1st Battalion. You are the greatest battalion, and you honor
    legacy like no one else,” said Dalia. “We did it first, and there was a genuine love in that.”

    Throughout the year, the unit hosts memorials and ceremonies at the garden. For this event,
    Munoz’s legacy was at the center, with the bust, a sculpture of a person's head and chest,
    displayed beside inscribed rocks with family and teammates present. Dalia created the garden
    at Fort Bragg when 7th SFG(A) was based there, learning to craft memorial stones under the
    guidance of a mentor.
    The project to bring a bust to 7th SFG(A) began when Dalia showed a family friend and fellow
    7th SFG(A) member a mold from a similar bust of Munoz that resides in the Golden Knights Hall
    of Heroes. They decided to bring a copy to Camp “Bull” Simons, ensuring Munoz would rest
    among his unit.
    With support from U.S. Army retired Col. Patrick Colloton, the deputy garrison commander, as
    well as the Special Forces Association and crowdfunding, a separate bust was created for
    Munoz Hall within the 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A) headquarters.

    “I think if you knew Pedro, Pedro was always meant to be with you guys; that’s who he was,”
    said Dalia. “So I’m thrilled to have him here today, but how we got him here is another story in
    and of itself.”

    Those who knew Munoz remember him as an extraordinary teammate whose legacy affects
    those still serving today, someone who managed to balance the demands of being a father,
    husband, and soldier. His genuine love for his family, comrades, and his calling shone through in
    every aspect of his life. Prather memorialized Munoz during his speech by saying that he
    inspired the battalion, and that his passing galvanized them and drove them to be better.
    Munoz and every other 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A) Green Beret who made the ultimate sacrifice
    will always be remembered and honored by their compatriots.

    “Every year on the anniversary of the death of our service members, we remember them, we
    read their biographies, and honor their legacy,” said Capt. Jason Domingo, 1st Battalion, 7th
    SFG(A) chaplain. “As a Chaplain, part of our lane is to honor the fallen, and I just want to say,
    Dalia, thank you for creating this special place, a sacred place for us to do that every single year
    on the anniversary of their deaths.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:03
    Story ID: 567276
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons, by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons
    Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons
    Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons
    Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    legacy
    7thsfga
    ceremony
    memorial
    1stspecialforcescommand
    7thspecialforcesairborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version