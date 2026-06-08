Photo By Sgt. Alex Romey | Family, Soldiers, and veterans of 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alex Romey | Family, Soldiers, and veterans of 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)unveil a memorial bust of Sgt. 1st Class Pedro A. Munoz on Camp ‘Bull’ Simons during Red Empire Week 2026, June 8, 2026. 1st Battalion honors their fallen Green Berets throughout the year at the unit's memorial Rock Garden, which was designed and built by Munoz’ daughter, Dalia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Romey) see less | View Image Page

Enduring Legacy: Green Beret’s Courage Celebrated at Camp ‘Bull’ Simons Your browser does not support the audio element.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.– Family, friends, and teammates of Sgt. 1st. Class Pedro A.

Munoz came together to celebrate his life and unveil a bronze bust at the hallowed grounds of

the memorial Rock Garden outside of 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), or 7th

SFG(A). The bust was displayed on the opening day of Red Empire Week 2026 on Camp “Bull” Simons, 9 June.



Munoz’s career was defined by achievement and unwavering service. Beginning in 1986 as an

automated logistics specialist, he joined the U.S. Army Special Forces in 1990 and served with

the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in critical operations including Desert Shield, Desert

Storm, and Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti. Afterwards, Munoz completed more than

4,000 free-fall jumps with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Later, he

returned to Special Forces when he came to 7th SFG(A) in 2002, where he made a lasting

impact as a teammate. In 2005, Munoz was fatally wounded in combat in Shindand,

Afghanistan, leaving behind his wife Gisela and daughter Dalia. He was posthumously awarded

the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry in action.



“Sergeant First Class Munoz is ingrained in the history of this unit; he and his family shaped who

we are today, and we’re forever grateful,” said Lt. Col. Michael R. Prather, Commander of 1st

Battalion, 7th SFG(A). “He is our legacy, a legacy of courage and commitment and honor. May

this bust be a permanent and powerful reminder of the cost of that legacy, and may it inspire us

every day to be more like Pedro and live better lives.”



The 1st Battalion’s memorial Rock Garden is more than a gathering place, the Garden

represents sacrifice and legacy. Created in 2006 by Dalia to honor the battalion’s fallen, it keeps

their stories and values alive.



“I’m so happy to hand this to the 1st Battalion. You are the greatest battalion, and you honor

legacy like no one else,” said Dalia. “We did it first, and there was a genuine love in that.”



Throughout the year, the unit hosts memorials and ceremonies at the garden. For this event,

Munoz’s legacy was at the center, with the bust, a sculpture of a person's head and chest,

displayed beside inscribed rocks with family and teammates present. Dalia created the garden

at Fort Bragg when 7th SFG(A) was based there, learning to craft memorial stones under the

guidance of a mentor.

The project to bring a bust to 7th SFG(A) began when Dalia showed a family friend and fellow

7th SFG(A) member a mold from a similar bust of Munoz that resides in the Golden Knights Hall

of Heroes. They decided to bring a copy to Camp “Bull” Simons, ensuring Munoz would rest

among his unit.

With support from U.S. Army retired Col. Patrick Colloton, the deputy garrison commander, as

well as the Special Forces Association and crowdfunding, a separate bust was created for

Munoz Hall within the 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A) headquarters.



“I think if you knew Pedro, Pedro was always meant to be with you guys; that’s who he was,”

said Dalia. “So I’m thrilled to have him here today, but how we got him here is another story in

and of itself.”



Those who knew Munoz remember him as an extraordinary teammate whose legacy affects

those still serving today, someone who managed to balance the demands of being a father,

husband, and soldier. His genuine love for his family, comrades, and his calling shone through in

every aspect of his life. Prather memorialized Munoz during his speech by saying that he

inspired the battalion, and that his passing galvanized them and drove them to be better.

Munoz and every other 1st Battalion, 7th SFG(A) Green Beret who made the ultimate sacrifice

will always be remembered and honored by their compatriots.



“Every year on the anniversary of the death of our service members, we remember them, we

read their biographies, and honor their legacy,” said Capt. Jason Domingo, 1st Battalion, 7th

SFG(A) chaplain. “As a Chaplain, part of our lane is to honor the fallen, and I just want to say,

Dalia, thank you for creating this special place, a sacred place for us to do that every single year

on the anniversary of their deaths.”