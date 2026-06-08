Photo By Maj. Alun Thomas | Staff Sgt. Abrijana Brewton, platoon sergeant, 53rd Quartermaster Company, 61st...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Alun Thomas | Staff Sgt. Abrijana Brewton, platoon sergeant, 53rd Quartermaster Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, helps unload fuel for testing to ensure it is cleared for use, June 9, Camp Shelby, Miss. Brewton and her company are performing petroleum operations in support of Operation Sentinel Justice, the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000 Soldiers participating. The Combat Support Training Exercise is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment. (Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 377th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Fuel tests keep mission functional at Sentinel Justice Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – At the largest training exercise in Army Reserve history, the importance of keeping units operational at Operation Sentinel Justice flows through the fuel labs nestled away in the confines of an unassuming motor pool, here.



The fuel testing performed by petroleum specialists ensures units are cleared to use modes of transportation, avoiding potential catastrophe by using contaminated or degraded fuel.



Helping to oversee this process is Sgt. Airen Arana, petroleum laboratory specialist, 53rd Quartermaster Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, who said he performs analysis on fuel in the Petroleum Quality Analysis System-Enhanced mobile lab multiple times a day.



“The samples are bought to us, we test them and send the results back to the units immediately,” Arana said. “Currently we’re pulling fuel from an M969 fuel tanker that separates sediment and water, traps them, and are sent to us to test.”



Arana said he then performs a Filter Effectiveness Wet Test that helps gauge the samples purity.



“A gallon of the sample is brought to us, and we pour a thousand milliliters of fuel into a graduated cylinder that we then filter through a glass cylinder, “Arana continued. “That helps catch all the water and sediment on that membrane. After that, we cook it for 30 to 60 minutes to see if that filter separator in the M969 is working and cleared for use.”



If the fuel test isn’t successful, it could be for various reasons, including human error, Arana said.



“The unit will have to resubmit the vehicle because the separator isn’t doing its job, or it could be a faulty nozzle someone left in a drip pan,” Arana explained.



The importance of the testing is paramount, Arana said, particularly in a massive field exercise such as Sentinel Justice with many moving pieces.



“With so many missions going on – including the use of trucks, aircrafts – people’s lives are on the line,” Arana said. “We help simplify the mission; we make it safe.”



Assisting with fuel testing is Spc. Alex Fashina of the 411th Quartermaster Detachment, 363rd Quartermaster Battalion (Petroleum Support), 300th Sustainment Brigade, who also emphasized the importance of his role.



“Every test is important, we have to be precise – if it isn’t clean enough and doesn’t pass the flashpoint test it’s a failure and has to be corrected by the unit,” Fashina said. “I have to make sure the fuel meets the proper specifications.”



Fashina is grateful for the chance to use his yearly annual training to hone his craft as a petroleum laboratory specialist.



“We’re performing the testing well in advance of the exercise kicking off to make sure the vehicles are ready,” Fashina said. “We’re here night and day to keep the mission going.”