USACE and partners make a splash with a successful Fishing Rodeo

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (June 9, 2026) – Families, youth and anglers of all ages gathered at Roaring River Park for a successful fishing derby made possible through a partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Cordell Hull Lake (FOCHL), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), volunteers, and community supporters.



The event began with a special youth-only fishing period during the first hour, giving young anglers an opportunity to enjoy the water and learn fishing skills in a welcoming environment. Following the youth session, the derby was opened to families and adult participants, creating an opportunity for outdoor recreation and shared experiences on the lake.



Special thanks are extended to TWRA Region 3 Assistant Chief of Fisheries Travis Scott and Stream Fisheries Lead Will Collier for providing catfish that helped make the event a success. Their support contributed to quality fishing opportunities for participants throughout the day.



“The success of the fishing derby would not have been possible without the support and guidance of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's Region 3 Fisheries Department,” stated Park Ranger Sheila Kirk. “Fisheries staff provided valuable input in expanding the event beyond its traditional youth focus to include adults and families in celebration of Tennessee's annual Bobby Wilson free fishing day.”



The Friends of Cordell Hull Lake further supported the derby by sponsoring four adult fishing licenses, helping remove barriers to participation and encouraging adult anglers to enjoy Tennessee’s natural resources.



FOCHL board member Doug Stafford said, “During the fishing rodeo the public’s faces told the success of today’s event … pure fun, pure family, and purely fantastic.”



The fishing derby highlights the ongoing commitment of the FOCHL, TWRA, volunteers, and community partners to promote outdoor recreation, conservation education, and family-friendly activities at Cordell Hull Lake.



This event was made possible through the generosity of numerous community donors and supporters. A complete list of donors can be found on the Friends of Cordell Hull Lake Facebook page.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at[https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/nashville/](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/nashville/), on Facebook at[https://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake/](https://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake/), and on X (formerly Twitter) at[http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps), and on LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district](https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:12 Story ID: 567259 Location: GAINESBORO, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE and partners make a splash with a successful Fishing Rodeo, by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.