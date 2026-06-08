Brad Bingham Assumes Director/CEO Role at Dallas-Based Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Photo By Ryan Smith | Brad Bingham has officially assumed the director/chief executive officer role at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Department of War’s largest retailer, after a change of responsibility ceremony at its headquarters in Dallas. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ryan Smith | Brad Bingham has officially assumed the director/chief executive officer role at the...... read more read more

DALLAS – Brad Bingham has officially assumed the director/chief executive officer role at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Department of War’s largest retailer, after a change of responsibility ceremony at its headquarters in Dallas.

Bingham’s tenure comes after the retirement of Tom Shull, who led the organization since 2012 as its first civilian director/CEO.

“Tom has shown us what it means to put the mission first and lead with integrity,” Bingham said. “I am grateful for high bar he set, inspiring us to strengthen Quality of Life for the heroes who wear our Nation’s uniform.”

Bingham now serves on the Exchange’s Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.

Bingham was born in Oklahoma City. He attended Southern Methodist University, earning a Master of Business Administration from the Cox School of Business. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Oklahoma State University.

He began his Exchange career as a financial management trainee and has held a range of senior finance roles, including chief/director of financial analysis, vice president of financial analysis, chief financial officer and deputy director/chief financial officer.

Beyond his career at the Exchange, as a managing partner at Leisure Time RV in Oklahoma City, Bingham comprehensively restructured the business through process improvements, expanded customer services and the introduction of new revenue streams, leading to a highly successful acquisition by Camping World, the largest RV dealer in the United States.

Since 1895, the Exchange has gone where Warfighters and families go to bring them the best tastes of home. The Exchange is the 51st largest U.S. retailer, providing tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing to active-duty service members, their families, Veterans, DoW civilians and other authorized shoppers.

As a DoW nonappropriated fund instrumentality that primarily relies on its own revenue from sales to support its operations, the Exchange has provided critical services in more than a dozen wars and military operations, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

Today, the Exchange manages a diverse portfolio of Quality-of-Life services, nationwide and in more than 30 countries and territories.