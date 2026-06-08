Camp Hansen hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new barracks

Photo By Pfc. Dulce Alvarez Lemus | A recreational volleyball area for future residents of barracks of 2302, 2303 and 2304 opens during a barracks ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 6, 2026. Recreational areas were built outside the barracks for residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dulce Alvarez Lemus) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – Camp Hansen hosted a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 5, 2026, celebrating the opening of three newly constructed barracks. These barracks mark a major step forward in the Marine Corps’ initiative to enhance the quality of life for enlisted Marines and Sailors.

Distinguished guests from military leadership and Japanese officials attended the ceremony and opened Barracks 2302, 2303, and 2304. The event celebrated the completion of the new facilities and highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States and the Government of Japan. Designed to significantly elevate the daily lives of residents, the upgraded living quarters feature two-room modules. Unlike previous barracks, each modern module is fully equipped with a kitchenette and a washer and dryer. Together, the three new buildings will house a total of 1,096 personnel, with each individual facility accommodating 368 service members.

During the ceremony, Major General Brian N. Wolford thanked the Okinawa Defense Bureau and all the workers that have been a part of this project stating, “This state-of-the-art facility will be replacing 6 other facilities on Camp Hansen; it is the first domino that is starting the rest of the construction on Camp Hansen. This is a reflection of the commitment we have together to defend Japan and I want to personally thank the Okinawa Defense Bureau and all the construction workers that put their heart and soul into putting this facility together.”

The construction broke ground forthesebarracks in March 2022 and finished in May 2026. These barracks are the first project constructed as part of the Camp Hansen reconfiguration,which supports Marine Corps consolidation on Okinawa in accordance with the Defense Policy Review initiative (DPRI). These upgraded barracks support the Marine Corps’ commitment to providing safe, modern, quality living quarters for the Marines that will remain on Okinawaandwill enhance quality of life and positively impact operational readiness.