7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) opens Red Empire Week with ceremony, capabilities exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), or 7th SFG(A), Soldiers, Family members and community members watch a capabilities exercise during the opening ceremony of Red Empire Week 2026 at Camp “Bull” Simons, Fla., June 8, 2026. Red Empire Week brings together Soldiers, families, veterans, community members and Special Forces Association members through competitions, family events, historical observances and community engagements that strengthen esprit de corps and honor the legacy of 7th SFG(A). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — As the sun rose over the Florida Panhandle, the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), or 7th SFG(A), assembled Soldiers, families, veterans, community members and Special Forces Association members to ceremoniously open Red Empire Week 2026 at Camp “Bull” Simons, June 8.

The opening ceremony marked the beginning of the Group’s annual event, bringing together “La Familia” community to honor the unit’s history, strengthen esprit de corps and showcase the professionalism, readiness and capabilities of 7th SFG(A) Soldiers.

“Red Empire Week is an incredible opportunity for us to take a break, connect with the local community and reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who came before us,” said Col. John Leitner, commander of 7th SFG(A). “On behalf of the command team and all the men and women of 7th SFG(A), welcome and thank you for joining us for today’s ceremony.”

Red Empire Week serves as a signature annual event for 7th SFG(A), combining competition, remembrance, family engagement and community outreach.

Following the ceremony, Soldiers conducted a capabilities exercise, known as a CAPEX, in which they demonstrated select operational capabilities to those in attendance. The demonstration provided families, veterans, guests and community leaders a controlled look at the training, teamwork and precision that support the unit’s mission as an elite special operations force.

J.B. Whitten, mayor of Crestview, Florida, and an Air Force veteran, highlighted the importance and impact of community events such as Red Empire Week.

“[Service members] are not just out here working, they are members of our community,” said Whitten. “Any time our citizens can come aboard a military installation to really find out what they do and see them in action is really fantastic from an educational aspect.”

The week also coincides with the 2026 Special Forces Association Convention, hosted at Eglin Air Force Base and Fort Walton Beach, which serves not only as an annual reunion for former Green Berets and their families but also as an opportunity to see how the special operations community has developed over time.

For many attendees, like 7th SFG(A) alumni, retired Sgt. Maj. Philip Hanson, the opening ceremony served as both a reunion and a reminder of the relationships that connect generations of Special Forces Soldiers.

“I love to see the legacy continue,” said Hanson enthusiastically. “We come down and talk to the young guys, and it does my heart good to know that there’s another generation out there doing what they need to do to keep America free.”

Throughout the week, Soldiers will compete in physically and mentally demanding events designed to build cohesion, test skills and reinforce the competitive spirit central to the Special Forces community. Family-focused activities and social events will provide opportunities for spouses, children, veterans and community members to connect with the Soldiers and leaders who make up the Red Empire.

As the opening ceremony concluded and the CAPEX began, Leitner underscored the purpose of Red Empire Week: to bring the formation together, recognize the sacrifices of those who came before, strengthen bonds across the Special Forces community and prepare the next generation of Green Berets to carry the legacy forward.

“There is also a somber part of Red Empire Week, where we take time to commemorate and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our beloved country,” Leitner said before mentioning the dedications and memorials taking place throughout the week. “We understand that these dedications and memorials are only small tokens of appreciation … but this is our solemn responsibility: to remember them and honor them every day with our service.”

Since its activation, 7th SFG(A) has maintained a legacy rooted in special operations, regional expertise, partnership and readiness. Today, the Group remains postured to deploy worldwide in support of U.S. national security objectives while maintaining strong ties to families, veterans and the Northwest Florida community.