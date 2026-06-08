Department of the Navy and University of Georgia Partner to Strengthen Shore Infrastructure Resilience

Photo By Destiny Sibert | Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), headquartered at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure. With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 70 installations, and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's Fleet, Fighter, and Family. "Fleet" represents the operating forces of the Navy. CNIC ensures all installation requirements necessary to train and operate the Fleets (Ports, Airfields, Training Ranges, etc.) are maintained and ready regardless of tempo. "Fighter" represents the men and women in the operating forces. CNIC ensures the installation's ability to facilitate the manning, training and equipping of the Navy's fighting force never skips a beat. "Family" represents the men and women of the armed forces and their families. To ensure our fighting force is supported on all fronts, our Family and Community Services, Housing and Safety efforts provide the "peace of mind" to allow "Big" Navy to operate effectively. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (June 6, 2026) – The Department of the Navy and the University of Georgia (UGA) have finalized a comprehensive Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) to strengthen military installation resilience and environmental health.

The agreement, which was signed by the university and the Navy on June 3, will streamline the delivery of critical support services to Navy bases across several regions, including Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Navy Region Southeast, and Naval District Washington. This strategic partnership directly aligns with the Navy Shore Enterprise’s mission to optimize the bases’ infrastructure and maximize long-term operational readiness.

“The Shore is the critical platform from which our Navy can fight and win,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command. "This partnership with the University of Georgia represents a vital step in safeguarding our installations against evolving environmental and weather-related challenges. By leveraging the university’s deep expertise in ecological and resilience planning, we are enhancing the resilient Shore infrastructure that sustains the fleet, enables the fighter, and supports our families.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Navy and the university will collaborate on a wide range of resilience planning and ecosystem restoration efforts to protect infrastructure and sustain the surrounding environment. This support includes engineering studies, modeling, and Geographic Information System (GIS) analysis to address weather-related risks, floodplain management, and shoreline stabilization. Additionally, the partnership will facilitate critical habitat restoration, watershed protection, and invasive species control, alongside the direct execution of facility sustainment, restoration, and modernization projects.

By leveraging academic expertise to proactively address these environmental challenges, the Navy Shore Enterprise is ensuring uninterrupted force readiness while delivering exceptional value to the taxpayer.

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.