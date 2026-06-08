Exchange Celebrates Army Birthday with Sweepstakes for Military Shoppers

Photo By Teonja Tatum | It’s the Army’s 251st birthday, but these gifts are for military shoppers. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out an Army birthday sweepstakes, with 176 prizes totaling nearly $7,700. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Teonja Tatum | It’s the Army’s 251st birthday, but these gifts are for military shoppers. The...... read more read more

DALLAS – It’s the Army’s 251st birthday, but these gifts are for military shoppers. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out an Army birthday sweepstakes (https://flic.kr/p/2sfLVJW), with 176 prizes totaling nearly $7,700.

From June 12 through July 18, eligible Exchange shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes, to enter. Prizes include:

• Rocky RKC050 tactical military boots (one of five). $199 value each. • ESS Rollbar ballistic sunglasses (one of three). $127 value each. • Police Security Skylar rechargeable flashlight with power bank (one of six). $109.99 value each. • Rite in the Rain weatherproof mechanical pencil pack (one of 25). $25.95 value each. • Outdoor Element Fire Escape multitool carabiner (1 of 25). $26.95 value each. • Mechanix Wear Coldwork base gloves (one of 25). $18.95 value each. • Dark Energy plasma lighter (one of 10). $24.95 value each. • My Medic recon standard emergency medical kit, $279.95 value. • Bear & Son Cutlery Blackhawk Hornet G10 Sideliner pocketknife with partial serrated edge (one of five). $104.99 value each. • Elite Survival Summit Discreet Rifle backpack, $279.85 value. • Black Diamond HotForge carabiner (one of five). $49.95 value each. • PIG Delta Sport tactical gloves (one of five). $44.95 value each. • Life Signs fleece hat (one of 20). $7.95 value each. • AirFeet insoles (one of 10). $33.95 value each. • Benchmade Mini SOCP 177BK knife (one of five). $74.95 value each. • Work Sharp Benchtop Precision Adjustable Elite knife sharpener (one of five). $130 value each. • Qalo Step ring (men’s/women’s) (one of 20). $22.95 value each.

Winners will be selected on or around July 31.

The sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange customers 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary to win. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

Facebook-friendly version: Birthday bash for the Army, prizes for military shoppers! @shopmyexchange’s Army birthday sweepstakes is giving eligible shoppers a chance at 176 prizes totaling nearly $7,700. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3ev

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes: For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange