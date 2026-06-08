960 CW hosts 6th Annual Mental Health and Resiliency Fair

Photo By Capt. Alex Dieguez | Brad Bonar, comedian and founder of One Degree of Separation, breaks the ice with a prop trick during the special guest segment of the 6th Annual Mental Health and Resiliency Fair hosted by the 960th Cyberspace Wing at JBSA-Lackland, Texas on May 2, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Alex Dieguez | Brad Bonar, comedian and founder of One Degree of Separation, breaks the ice with a...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–LACKLAND, Texas – Last month, the 960th Cyberspace Wing (960 CW) hosted its 6th Annual Mental Health and Resiliency Fair. The event brought together Airmen, family members, supporting agencies and community partners to promote mental health awareness, strengthen resiliency and connect members with mental health resources here on May 2, 2026.

The annual event provided attendees an opportunity to engage directly with health professionals, learn practical wellness methods, and participate in open conversations about mental health, stress management and the importance of seeking support.

Col. Joshua N. Garrison, 960 CW commander, addressed the importance of breaking down barriers that historically discouraged service members from seeking help.

“Seeking help is a sign of strength and self-awareness,” Garrison said. “It’s about being proactive with your health to ensure you are always fit to fight.”

This year’s fair featured special guests from One Degree of Separation, an organization whose program aims to bring dialogue, awareness, and acceptance from those suffering from depression through laughter and vulnerability. Their technique is focused on communicating stories of hope, happiness, and triumph. The guest line-up was comprised of stand-up comics Brad Bonar Jr., Molly MaGee, Michael Sanchez, and Michael Mancini.

The group shared relatable details about their own journeys of handling depression, living through hardship and continuing to work against those challenges blended with witty humor. Their lessons highlighted the importance of recognizing one’s own condition and acknowledging when to seek help, especially in unconventional situations.

After the program, attendees were invited to an outdoor recreation area for lunch and competitive events alongside a community provider fair where representatives from organizations such as Military OneSource, Military and Family Readiness, USAF Chaplain Corps, Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) Facility Dogs, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Soldiers’ Angels, Military Spouse Advocacy Network, and others offered their guidance and resources.