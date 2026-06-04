Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Portsmouth Earns Top Marks in Radiation Health Audit

Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | Lt. Brittney Grossman, the Radiation Health Officer assigned to Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | Lt. Brittney Grossman, the Radiation Health Officer assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Portsmouth, NH, reviews a shipyard worker medical record with the clinics Radiation Health Department personnel, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Qasim Cummingham and Physical Science Technicians, Patti-Anne Hanson and Paul Vasaturo, onboard NMRTC Portsmouth NH, in Kittery, Maine, April 24 ,2026. Navy Radiation Health programs are audited annually by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery to ensure regulatory compliance and high reliability. NMRTU Portsmouth was recognized as having a top-tier program during their April 2026 audit. NMRTU Portsmouth is a branch clinic of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, New England. NMRTC is the comprehensive health care system for the U.S. Navy in the Northeast region, providing medical care to 70,000 eligible beneficiaries. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul) see less | View Image Page

KITTERY, Maine. — The Radiation Health team at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Portsmouth has earned top marks following a recent audit conducted by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, placing the program among the top 10 percent of Radiation Health programs across the U.S. Navy.



The comprehensive audit highlighted the team’s excellence in multiple areas, including strong installation partnerships and exceptional medical record management. These strengths reflect a sustained commitment to regulatory compliance and intensive ownership of high reliability principles.



“This distinction reflects the hard work and professionalism of our Radiation Health team,” said Cmdr. Jenny Paul, the Officer in Charge of NMRTU Portsmouth. “Their dedication to this reliable service line supports not only our local mission but also sets a standard across Navy Medicine.”



The NMRTU Portsmouth Radiation Health team plays a critical role in supporting the mission of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, ensuring that radiation safety standards are upheld for personnel working in high-risk environments involving industrial radiation sources and nuclear propulsion. Their efforts directly contribute to force health protection and the safe execution of shipyard operations.



In addition to routine oversight, the team works cohesively in radiation emergency preparedness measures, maturing response capabilities for trained installation teams and clinic responders. The team’s leadership in maintaining a robust Radiation Exposure Advisory Board process further safeguards timely, accurate evaluation and management of radiation exposure cases, reinforcing trust in the program’s oversight. “We achieve this level of accomplishment by working together as one cohesive team”, stated Commander Nakima McCormack, PNSY Radiation Health Director. “PNSY and NMRTU have certainly put a great deal of effort into our programs over the last year, and it was a pleasure to see those efforts recognized”.



The successful audit underscores NMRTU Portsmouth’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, mission-focused healthcare support to operational forces and maintaining the highest standards in radiation health and safety.