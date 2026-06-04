Road Show bridges change, builds buy-in amid IT overhaul

Courtesy Photo | The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion launched a Road Show initiative, central to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Network Enterprise Centers Consolidation project, to drive workforce communication and engagement amid organizational change. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion launched a Road Show initiative, central to the 2d...... read more read more

CHIÈVRES, Belgium — The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion launched a Road Show initiative, central to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Network Enterprise Centers Consolidation project, to drive workforce communication and engagement amid organizational change.

A Network Enterprise Center, or NEC, is the Army’s local Information Technology and Telecommunications hub for an Army Installation. It manages and supports all computers, phones, networks, and internet connections for Soldiers and staff on an Army installation, ensuring secure and reliable digital communications.

The Road Show was born out of the NEC Consolidation effort to address the sweeping changes impacting Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians as key IT functions are centralized.

The initiative was coordinated by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan G. Tintera, Executive Officer, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion.

“Our Soldiers and Civilians are facing new roles, increased automation, and shifting responsibilities as we reduce our NECs from four to two: NEC Benelux and NEC Poland,” Tintera said. “The Road Show is our way of clarifying these changes, answering questions, and fostering buy-in across the battalion.”

One of the goals of the Road Show is to improve integration between Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians. The battalion created a hybrid NEC structure where Soldiers are paired with civilian partners based on their Military Occupational Specialty, such as Enterprise Services or Network Services.

Leadership believes Soldiers and Civilians can learn from each other through these partnerships. Additionally, the newly established ‘Watchdog Academy’ offers in-house training for standard civilian IT certificates to both Soldiers and Civilians.

Tintera also noted that past reorganizations highlighted the need for more workforce input.

“This time, we led the Road Show with the executive officer, NEC director, and S3 to create a comfortable environment where Soldiers and Civilians could voice concerns and share feedback,” he said.

As the Army adapts to changing resources, it is using automation to streamline operations and is training Soldiers to take on responsibilities that were previously managed by civilian staff.

During the Road Show, leaders demonstrated new technologies, such as Azure Virtual Devices and Commercial Solutions for Classified, that enable Army personnel stationed at geographically isolated locations and at NATO partner installations to securely connect to Army networks and use essential IT resources without needing on-site technical support.

To address questions from employees at different locations about supervision and guidance, leadership will hold more virtual meetings, publish clearer guidance, and visit sites to stay connected to key stakeholders.

“You cannot mandate transformation; you have to build genuine buy-in from the ground up,” stated Nichoals Carbone, Civilian Deputy Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “Civilians and Local Nationals are the continuity of our force, making up a third of our team. It is absolutely essential that our Soldiers, Civilians, and Local Nationals are fully aligned and working side-by-side. That shared understanding is the only way we can deliver the standardized, seamless services this consolidation aims to achieve.”

Leadership continues to assess the needs of mission partners and adjust organizational plans to ensure the battalion remains responsive and effective. The Road Show team visited every site, emphasizing a collaborative approach that fostered candid feedback and strengthened relationships across the battalion as it continues its modernization efforts.

“Transformation only succeeds when our people understand the mission, see their place in it, and have a voice in the process,” said U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “The Road Show helps build trust and improves collaboration between Soldiers and Civilians. It also reinforces that modernization is not just about technology, it is about creating a more agile adaptive force to deliver reliable communications to the warfighter anywhere in the theater.”

Note: This article is second in a three-part series highlighting how the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and its battalions are adapting to modernization and resource challenges through its NEC Consolidation project.