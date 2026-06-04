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    Road Show bridges change, builds buy-in amid IT overhaul

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    Road Show bridges change, builds buy-in amid IT overhaul

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    03.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion launched a Road Show initiative, central to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Network Enterprise Centers Consolidation project, to drive workforce communication and engagement amid organizational change.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9733014
    VIRIN: 260316-A-FX425-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 528.3 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Road Show bridges change, builds buy-in amid IT overhaul

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    TAGS

    Army Transformation
    stronger together
    2SIGBDE
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

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