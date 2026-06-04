The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion launched a Road Show initiative, central to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Network Enterprise Centers Consolidation project, to drive workforce communication and engagement amid organizational change.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9733014
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-FX425-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|528.3 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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Road Show bridges change, builds buy-in amid IT overhaul
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