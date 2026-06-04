156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron honors decades of heritage during emblem dedication ceremony

Photo By 2nd Lt. Juan Paz | Historical photos of the 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron are displayed during an emblem dedication ceremony 6 June 2026 at the Charlotte Air National Guard base, North Carolina. The emblem dedication ceremony celebrated the squadron's history and lineage while recognizing more than six decades of aeromedical evacuation service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Juan Paz) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 2nd Lt. Juan Paz | Historical photos of the 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron are displayed during an...... read more read more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members of the 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) gathered at Charlotte Air National Guard Base to dedicate the unit's newly approved emblem, recognizing a lineage that traces back more than six decades of aeromedical evacuation service.

The ceremony brought together current members, retirees and former leaders to celebrate the squadron's history and the symbolism incorporated into the new emblem.

The 156th AES traces its roots to Feb. 1, 1961, when the 156th Aeromedical Transport Service was established under the command of Col. Robert W. Brooks. Originally tasked with training aeromedical evacuation crews aboard the C-119 Flying Boxcar, the unit later transitioned to the C-121 Super Constellation.

In 1963, the organization was redesignated as the 156th Combat Aeromedical Airlift Squadron and consisted of approximately 30 flight nurses and 60 medical technicians. The squadron conducted its first aeromedical evacuation mission in 1965, a three-day cross-country flight aboard a C-121 aircraft.

Since then, members of the unit have supported aeromedical evacuation operations and contingency missions across multiple regions, including Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and the Middle East. The newly approved emblem was developed through a two-year process involving squadron members, leadership, the National Guard Bureau and The Institute of Heraldry.

"The new emblem solidifies all that we embody as a unit," said Master Sgt. Michael Hreczan, first sergeant, 156th AES. "The colors of the North Carolina flag reflect our home and our mission to care for our neighbors in the Old North State. The eagle and Red Cross signify our global capabilities and commitment to caring for our sick and injured brothers and sisters in arms around the world."

The emblem's design incorporates both historical and regional symbolism. The lower section features an eagle and red cross, elements that have appeared in previous versions of the squadron's patch and reflect the unit's aeromedical evacuation mission. The upper section includes design elements inspired by the North Carolina state flag and a crown representing Charlotte, known as the Queen City.

Hreczan said preserving the connection to the squadron's heritage was a key part of the design process. "In the military, much like in life itself, to know where you are going you must know where you come from," Hreczan said. "Being able to reinforce to our current members that our mission has always been about care and family will inspire them to carry these values forward to the next generation."

Retired members who attended the ceremony provided a visible connection between the squadron's early years and its current mission.

"Having retired members was an awe-inspiring experience that helps ground the current 156 family to their roots," Hreczan said. "Those first members had no idea what the squadron would become, yet they pressed on providing the best transport care possible. To truly appreciate where we are currently, we must remember and honor those that came before us."

The emblem also incorporates the North Carolina state motto, Esse Quam Videri, meaning "To be, rather than to seem."

As the squadron looks toward the future, Hreczan said he hopes Airmen continue to recognize the significance of the emblem and the legacy it represents.

"My hope is that when our members put this patch on their sleeve, they remember the retirees who laid the foundation, remember the family standing beside them, and wear the emblem proudly as they take their turn adding to its legacy," he said.