Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team Earns Prestigious Sibert Award

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Ryan Dykes and 1st Sgt. Layla Oxford, 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard receive the Siebert award for Chemical unit at the Chemical Corps. Headquarters, Fort Leonard Wood, MO, June 1, 2026. The Washington National Guard's 10th Civil Support Team was named the recipient of the 2026 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award in the CBRN Team category, recognizing the unit as the top-performing Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear team across the Active Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Already known across the nation as one of the best Civil Support Teams, the Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team was recognized as the Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award winner in the CBRN Team category, recognizing the unit as the top performing CBRN team across the Army National Guard, Active Component, and Army Reserve, June 1, 2026 at Fort Leonard wood, MO.

“Winning the Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award is a monumental achievement that reflects the relentless dedication and technical expertise of every soldier and airman on this team," said Maj. Ryan Dykes, commander of the 10th CST. "To be recognized as the absolute best CBRN team across the active duty, reserve, and National Guard components is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the mission and to each other.”

With a mission set that routinely supports high-profile special events and complex domestic response operations, including large-scale public safety support activities associated with events such as the Super Bowl and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the unit continues to demonstrate the operational relevance of rapidly deployable CBRN response capabilities in support of civil authorities.

“Our mission requires us to be ready at a moment’s notice, operating seamlessly alongside our civilian first responder partners during some of the region's most visible and complex events," said Dykes.

Named in honor of Major General William L. Sibert, long recognized as the “Father of the Chemical Corps,” the Sibert Award represents the Army Chemical Corps’ highest standard of professional excellence. It recognizes units that consistently demonstrate superior readiness, training proficiency, discipline, maintenance, safety, and overall mission performance while supporting both joint force operations and homeland defense requirements.

This year’s competition brought together some of the most capable CBRN formations in the force. Evaluation boards reviewed extensive submissions detailing unit readiness, operational performance, and mission execution. Competing organizations also highlighted their contributions to large-scale combat operations training and defense support to civil authorities, underscoring the critical role CBRN units play across the full spectrum of military operations.

“The 10th CST is only the second in the history of the award to earn this recognition, which truly underscores the magnitude of what this team has accomplished," said Dykes.

Established in 1998, CSTs are specially trained National Guard units designed to support civilian incident commanders during suspected or actual CBRN incidents. They provide technical expertise, identification and analysis of hazardous substances, and on-scene advisory support to enhance situational awareness and inform decision-making during complex emergencies.