Meet a Deployer: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Haley Sloan

Photo By Jason Minto | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Haley Sloan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Command, Control and Communication (C3) controller, poses for a portrait at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 27, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Haley Sloan serves in a role where precision, communication, and accountability are critical to one of the military’s most solemn missions. As a Command, Control and Communication (C3) controller at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO), she helps ensure the seamless coordination of efforts that honor fallen service members and support their families.

What were your initial thoughts or feelings when you received your assignment to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations?

“When I first received the assignment to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, I felt a mix of honor, humility, and responsibility. I understood immediately that this mission was unlike any other because it directly supports fallen service members and their families during one of the most difficult moments of their lives. I knew the work would be emotionally challenging, but I also recognized the importance of serving in a mission that carries such deep meaning and purpose.”

Can you describe your role and what a typical day looks like for you and your team?

“I work in Command, Control, and Communications, or C3. Our role is to ensure mission operations run smoothly by maintaining communication, coordinating information flow, and supporting operational awareness across the organization. A typical day involves monitoring communications, coordinating with different teams, tracking mission requirements, and ensuring leadership has accurate, timely information to support operations. Our team works closely together because every detail matters in supporting the overall AFMAO mission.”

What is the biggest misconception people have about the mission you perform here?

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that the mission only focuses on the fallen service member. While honoring the fallen is central to what we do, the mission is equally about caring for the families left behind. Every action taken here is done with compassion, professionalism, and respect to help families through an incredibly difficult time. Another misconception is that only a small group contributes to the mission, when in reality every Airman, regardless of specialty, plays an important role.”

The AFMAO mission is centered on providing “Dignity, Honor, and Respect” to the fallen and “Care, Service, and Support” to the families. What does that mantra mean to you personally?

“To me, that mantra represents the highest level of service and commitment. It means treating every fallen service member as if they were one of our own family members and ensuring their sacrifice is never forgotten. It also means remembering that behind every uniform is a family experiencing loss. Personally, it reminds me that even small actions can have a meaningful impact when carried out with compassion, professionalism, and respect.”

What is the most challenging aspect of serving in this unique and emotionally demanding environment?

“The most challenging aspect is understanding the emotional weight behind the mission every day. Even though my role is operational and communication-focused, you never lose sight of why the mission exists. Maintaining professionalism while processing the emotional side of the work can be difficult at times, especially knowing families are depending on us during some of the hardest moments of their lives.”

Conversely, what has been the most rewarding or fulfilling moment for you during this deployment?

“The most rewarding part has been knowing that my work contributes to honoring fallen service members and supporting their families. Even though much of what we do happens behind the scenes, there is fulfillment in knowing our efforts help ensure the mission is carried out with precision, dignity, and care. Being part of something larger than yourself and serving alongside dedicated professionals has been incredibly meaningful.”

How do you and your fellow Airmen support one another through the difficulties of this duty?

“Support comes through teamwork, communication, and simply being there for one another. This mission creates a strong sense of unity because everyone understands the emotional and operational demands involved. We check in on each other, maintain open communication, and rely on one another both professionally and personally. That sense of trust and support is essential in an environment like this.”

How has this experience changed your perspective on military service, life, or the concept of the ‘Air Force family’?

“This experience has reinforced how connected the military community truly is. It has shown me that service is not only about accomplishing the mission, but also about taking care of people. The concept of the ‘Air Force family’ feels much more real after serving here because you see firsthand how the military comes together to honor the fallen and support grieving families. It has also made me appreciate life, service, and relationships on a deeper level.”

Is there a particular story or moment from your time here that has had a lasting impact on you?

“One of the moments that stays with me most is seeing the level of care and attention every team member gives to the mission, no matter their role. Watching Airmen from different career fields come together with professionalism and compassion reinforced how meaningful this work truly is. It reminded me that every detail matters because every fallen service member deserves the highest level of honor and respect.”

What is the single most important thing you want the public to know?

“I want the public to know that every fallen service member is treated with the utmost dignity, honor, and respect from the moment they arrive through every step of the process. I also want people to understand how deeply committed the Airmen here are to the mission. This is not just a job, it is a responsibility we carry with pride, compassion, and professionalism because we understand the significance of every life and every family connected to this mission.”

Through her work in C3, Sloan plays a critical role in ensuring the AFMAO mission is carried out with precision and care from start to finish. Her experience highlights the importance of coordination behind the scenes and the collective effort required to uphold the Air Force’s commitment to dignity, honor, and respect.