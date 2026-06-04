Knox Hills earns satisfaction survey award and invests $10k into residential initiatives

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox gains its first all-inclusive playground in Anderson Greens at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Feb. 21, 2024. The new equipment added to Anderson Greens was designed and chosen to meet the needs of children who have sensory issues, promoting a play area for all the children in the community. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox gains its first all-inclusive playground in Anderson Greens at Fort Knox,...... read more read more

Fort Knox, Ky. — Fort Knox’s privatized housing partner, Knox Hills, recently earned the 2025 SatisFacts National Property Satisfaction Insite Survey Award, which recognizes communities dedicated to providing an outstanding residentexperience.

“This recognition reflects the care, commitment and hard work dedicated to providing our service members and their Families with a quality living experience,” said Staci Burton, director of marketing and public affairs for Knox Hills’ parent company, Centinel Public Partnerships.

“Serving those who protect and defend our country is truly an honor, and one we do not take lightly.”

To be considered for the award, Burton said communities must achieve an average score of 4.25 or higher out of five points across four benchmark areas – leasing and move-in processes, maintenance service and overall resident experience upon moving out.

According to Burton, Knox Hills either maintained or increased its performance scores across all benchmark areas for 2025.

· Leasing: 4.82, an increase of .19 points from 2024 · Move-in: 4.67, an increase of .08 points from 2024 · Service experience with maintenance: 4.75, maintained from 2024 · Overall resident experience: 4.67, an increase of .08 points from 2024

“The candid feedback gathered through these surveys is invaluable,” said Burton. “It allows us to continually evaluate, strengthen and improve the services and customer experience we provide our residents.”

This year, according to Knox Hills project director Katie Huff, efforts are being made to increase residents’ sense of community. As part of this endeavor, Knox Hills will be partnering with local organizations to provide free backpacks and back-to-school essentials to eligible dependents later in the summer.

“The goal is to provide relief for our Families, but also to connect with the residents,” said Huff.

Another initiative that Huff hopes will boost community engagement is the community book nook project. Book boxes, benches and pre-loved books are being placed in neighborhoods across the installation to help inspire readers of all ages to get into their communities. Currently, there are locations at the Oak Park and North Dietz community centers. Huff said they are working to also add one to the community garden.

Additionally, a second all-inclusive playground has been added to the residential footprint in the Prichard Place neighborhood – the other resides within Anderson Greens. These playgrounds, Burton said, offer a variety of emotional, social and educational benefits for all children through their sensory-focused designs.

According to Huff, these projects and more reflect Knox Hills’ determination to provide meaningful engagement.

“Together, these initiatives reflect commitment to our communities,” she said. “Through passion, creativity and expertise, we address community needs, empower military Families, and promote social responsibility – working collaboratively to help create a better tomorrow.”

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