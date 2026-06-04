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    Knox Hills earns satisfaction survey award and invests $10k into residential initiatives

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    FORT KNOX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Knox Hills staff place books in a community book nook located at the North Dietz Community Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009339
    VIRIN: 260603-A-GF376-6526
    Filename: DOD_111748593
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT KNOX, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Knox Hills earns satisfaction survey award and invests $10k into residential initiatives, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Knox Hills earns satisfaction survey award and invests $10k into residential initiatives

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Knox Hills

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