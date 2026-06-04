Knox Hills staff place books in a community book nook located at the North Dietz Community Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009339
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-GF376-6526
|Filename:
|DOD_111748593
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Knox Hills earns satisfaction survey award and invests $10k into residential initiatives, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knox Hills earns satisfaction survey award and invests $10k into residential initiatives
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