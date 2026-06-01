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    New Mobile App Connects Tinker Community

    New Mobile App Connects Tinker Community

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice | This graphic was created to help advertise the release the Team Tinker mobile...... read more read more

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    New Mobile App Connects Tinker Community
    Tinker Air Force Base officially launched Team Tinker on June 3, a mobile application designed to help Tinker’s community easily connect to events, resources and information.

    “The Team Tinker app gives up-to-date base information, links recreation opportunities, and provides quick access to helping agencies,” said Col. Cisco Harris, 72nd Air Base Wing and installation commander. “There are fantastic resources and opportunities on Tinker that many people don’t know about, and this app will help provide a way for our community to access this information better.”

    This initiative will streamline access to base information, allowing users to access points of contact for various appointment types, drone reporting, and more.

    Connecting and strengthening team Tinker and families has been a main priority for Harris since he took command, which is why he spearheaded the creation of the Team Tinker app.

    Harris said that there will be new updates and features based on user feedback in future iterations.

    The Team Tinker mobile application is available for download on both [Google Play](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.m360mobile.tinkerafb&utm_source=na_Med) and the [Apple Store](https://apps.apple.com/us/app/team-tinker/id6759032660 ).

    To ensure you make the most of the app, its recommended you enable notifications for the up-to-date information pushes for the installation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 11:04
    Story ID: 566858
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mobile App Connects Tinker Community, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Mobile App Connects Tinker Community

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