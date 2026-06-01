Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Happy 251st Birthday, U.S. Army! We’re kicking off the celebration with a run. Join us. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Happy 251st Birthday, U.S. Army! We’re kicking off the celebration with a run. Join us.... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox community, ATTENTION! Double time it over to Brooks Field before 6:30 a.m. June 12 so you don’t miss out on the Army 251st Birthday kickoff 5K run/walk.

Officials say all Fort Knox families and civilian personnel are welcome to participate as Soldiers from around the post will be forming up in front of the reviewing stand at the parade field and running in unit formations along a prescribed route after the Reveille bugle call.

Lieutenant Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, will provide remarks prior to the run. Two routes have been designated for those who participate: one for runners, and another for walkers.

Officials say Soldiers are highly encouraged to wear their unit T-shirts in place of Army Physical Fitness Uniform shirts. Families and civilians are also encouraged to wear unit shirts as a show of solidarity. Those who participate will run behind their respective units.

Firefighters will set up along the run route to provide misting to runners. Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will make refreshments available at the end of the event.