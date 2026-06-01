Happy 251st Birthday, U.S. Army! We’re kicking off the celebration with a run. Join us.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 11:19
|Photo ID:
|9722849
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x2972
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12
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