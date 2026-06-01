Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:19 Photo ID: 9722849 VIRIN: 260603-A-QT978-1001 Resolution: 4500x2972 Size: 2.06 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.