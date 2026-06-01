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    Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12

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    Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Happy 251st Birthday, U.S. Army! We’re kicking off the celebration with a run. Join us.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 11:19
    Photo ID: 9722849
    VIRIN: 260603-A-QT978-1001
    Resolution: 4500x2972
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox to celebrate Army’s 251st Birthday June 12

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Birthday
    250
    Kentucky

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