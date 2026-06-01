509th Bomb Wing presented with second consecutive Omaha Trophy

Photo By Senior Airman Bryce Moore | A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit takes off to support Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryce Moore) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Bryce Moore | A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit takes off to support Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER at Whiteman...... read more read more

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. -- U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders, a member of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC), presented the SCCC’s 2025 Omaha Trophy to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 26.

Correll recognized the 509th BW as USSTRATCOM’s top performing strategic bomber unit of 2025, highlighted by the wing’s successful execution of delivering combat power during Operation Rough Rider and Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Stealth does not maintain itself, bombs do not load themselves, and facilities do not secure themselves,” Correll said. “At the end of the day, the most advanced aircraft in the world is just cold metal without Airmen breathing life into it. This award reflects a deep-rooted culture of apprenticeship that is the culture of our military.”

In the summer of 2025, Operation Midnight Hammer tested the 509th BW’s global strike capabilities in an unprecedented manner. A select number of Airmen from the wing’s command team, operations and maintenance groups had only a matter of weeks to plan for the high-stakes mission, which involved sending seven B-2 Spirit aircraft loaded with GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites.

Additionally, the B-2 Spirit aircraft delivered sustained precision strikes during Operation Rough Rider. The operation targeted the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen and was the largest deployment of B-2 Spirits in history.

“I could not be prouder of how our Total Force Integration team performed in 2025,” said Col. Joshua Wiitala, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “Between [Operation] Midnight Hammer, [Operation] Rough Rider, and receiving our best nuclear surety inspection score on the record, the Airmen here made history and made our country safer.”

During his address at the award presentation ceremony, Correll praised each Airman’s commitment to strategic deterrence and efforts toward maintaining readiness.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for everything you have accomplished and what you continue to accomplish,” Correll said. “There are so many unsung heroes among all of you that went the extra mile to make sure that you could safely execute whatever task was in front of you. That is your legacy in paying it forward for our Air Force and for our joint force.”

The 509th BW also earned the Omaha Trophy for top strategic bomber unit in 2024. The wing’s back-to-back recognition of exemplary performance has reinforced the standard expected of the U.S. Air Force’s premier bomb wing and consistent dedication to national security.