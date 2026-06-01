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    June Enlisted Promotions

    June Enlisted Promotions

    Photo By Gabrielle Terrett | The 307th Bomb Wing is excited to announce its June Enlisted Promotions. (Graphic by...... read more read more

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Courtesy Story

    307th Bomb Wing

    The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective June 1, 2025.

    Master Sgt. Ian Tuttle
    Tech Sgt. Tyler McLelland
    Tech Sgt. Raymond Gipson
    Tech Sgt. Michael Froman
    Tech Sgt. Deryk Blanchard
    Tech Sgt. Dylan Arnwine
    Tech Sgt. Alphonse Rigor
    Tech Sgt. Joseph Lara
    Staff Sgt. Jennifer Wilson
    Staff Sgt. Keiana Washington
    Staff Sgt. Tyler Traube
    Staff Sgt/ Shacora Reed
    Staff Sgt. Jaylon Holmes
    Staff Sgt. Weston Harris
    Staff Sgt. Shawn Hamilton
    Staff Sgt. Meghan English
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Crain
    Staff Sgt. Cole Bell
    Staff Sgt. Carlos Castaneda
    Senior Airman Colby Whitacre
    Senior Airman Noah Stroud
    Senior Airman Asia Mitchell
    Senior Airman Storm Millers
    Senior Airman Nicholas Kramer
    Senior Airman Peyton Kaiser
    Senior Airman Brandon Jacques
    Senior Airman Bradsun Grosjean
    Senior Airman Sophia Garza
    Senior Airman Lucas Gallegoscano
    Senior Airman Clifford Caldwell

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:04
    Story ID: 566541
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    June Enlisted Promotions

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