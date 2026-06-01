June Enlisted Promotions

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES
06.01.2026
Courtesy Story
The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective June 1, 2025.
Master Sgt. Ian Tuttle
Tech Sgt. Tyler McLelland
Tech Sgt. Raymond Gipson
Tech Sgt. Michael Froman
Tech Sgt. Deryk Blanchard
Tech Sgt. Dylan Arnwine
Tech Sgt. Alphonse Rigor
Tech Sgt. Joseph Lara
Staff Sgt. Jennifer Wilson
Staff Sgt. Keiana Washington
Staff Sgt. Tyler Traube
Staff Sgt/ Shacora Reed
Staff Sgt. Jaylon Holmes
Staff Sgt. Weston Harris
Staff Sgt. Shawn Hamilton
Staff Sgt. Meghan English
Staff Sgt. Christopher Crain
Staff Sgt. Cole Bell
Staff Sgt. Carlos Castaneda
Senior Airman Colby Whitacre
Senior Airman Noah Stroud
Senior Airman Asia Mitchell
Senior Airman Storm Millers
Senior Airman Nicholas Kramer
Senior Airman Peyton Kaiser
Senior Airman Brandon Jacques
Senior Airman Bradsun Grosjean
Senior Airman Sophia Garza
Senior Airman Lucas Gallegoscano
Senior Airman Clifford Caldwell
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 11:04
|Story ID:
|566541
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
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