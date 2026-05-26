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    June Enlisted Promotions

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    June Enlisted Promotions

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Gabrielle Terrett 

    307th Bomb Wing

    The 307th Bomb Wing is excited to announce its June Enlisted Promotions. (Graphic by Gabrielle Terrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:04
    Photo ID: 9717801
    VIRIN: 260601-F-SH290-1001
    Resolution: 8000x4500
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, June Enlisted Promotions, by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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