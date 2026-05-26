Date Taken: 06.01.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 11:04 Photo ID: 9717801 VIRIN: 260601-F-SH290-1001 Resolution: 8000x4500 Size: 2.96 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, June Enlisted Promotions, by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.