Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Capt. James Bendle, Sector Northern Great Lakes Commander, poses for a photo alongside five members of the Honorable James L. Oberstar unified command at the Northwestern Michigan College’s maritime campus in Traverse City, Michigan, on May 27, 2026. Sector personnel were in attendance to honor and recognize the members' efforts and commitment to the Northern Michigan Area Committee. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Capt. James Bendle, Sector Northern Great Lakes Commander, poses for...... read more read more

May 30, 2026

Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise

609-898-6501/Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. - Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes personnel met with the Northern Michigan Area Committee to discuss maritime readiness and response capabilities in Traverse City, Michigan, May 27, 2026.

Approximately 42 federal, state, tribal, and local agencies, industry, and academia, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard, held discussions focusing on new and emerging technologies, salvage and marine firefighting, and held an underwater unmanned autonomous vehicle demonstration.

Additionally, Sector Northern Great Lakes personnel presented the Public Service Commendation to five members of the motor vessel Honorable James L. Oberstar Unified Command, recognizing their efforts and commitment to the NMAC.

Sector Northern Great Lakes, along with Enbridge, are scheduled to hold a deployment drill exercise in the Cut River area near the Straits of Mackinac, August 17-18, 2026, followed by an exposition August 19, 2026.

NMAC will present the results of the exercise during the exposition with response agencies, industry and academia showcasing equipment static displays.

For more information, please contact Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise, at 609-898-6501 or via email at Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil.

-USCG-