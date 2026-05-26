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    Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

    Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Capt. James Bendle, Sector Northern Great Lakes Commander, poses for...... read more read more

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    May 30, 2026

    Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise

    609-898-6501/Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil

    SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. - Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes personnel met with the Northern Michigan Area Committee to discuss maritime readiness and response capabilities in Traverse City, Michigan, May 27, 2026.

    Approximately 42 federal, state, tribal, and local agencies, industry, and academia, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard, held discussions focusing on new and emerging technologies, salvage and marine firefighting, and held an underwater unmanned autonomous vehicle demonstration.

    Additionally, Sector Northern Great Lakes personnel presented the Public Service Commendation to five members of the motor vessel Honorable James L. Oberstar Unified Command, recognizing their efforts and commitment to the NMAC.

    Sector Northern Great Lakes, along with Enbridge, are scheduled to hold a deployment drill exercise in the Cut River area near the Straits of Mackinac, August 17-18, 2026, followed by an exposition August 19, 2026.

    NMAC will present the results of the exercise during the exposition with response agencies, industry and academia showcasing equipment static displays.

    For more information, please contact Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, Lt. j.g. Maximillian Morise, at 609-898-6501 or via email at Maximillian.D.Morise@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 16:57
    Story ID: 566513
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

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    Sector Northern Great Lakes
    United States Coast Guard
    Great Lakes District

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