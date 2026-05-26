Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

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U.S. Coast Guard Capt. James Bendle, Sector Northern Great Lakes Commander, poses for a photo alongside five members of the Honorable James L. Oberstar unified command at the Northwestern Michigan College’s maritime campus in Traverse City, Michigan, on May 27, 2026. Sector personnel were in attendance to honor and recognize the members' efforts and commitment to the Northern Michigan Area Committee. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes)