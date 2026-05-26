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    Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

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    Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

    TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. James Bendle, Sector Northern Great Lakes Commander, poses for a photo alongside five members of the Honorable James L. Oberstar unified command at the Northwestern Michigan College’s maritime campus in Traverse City, Michigan, on May 27, 2026. Sector personnel were in attendance to honor and recognize the members' efforts and commitment to the Northern Michigan Area Committee. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.30.2026 16:56
    Photo ID: 9716529
    VIRIN: 260527-D-G0109-4891
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, partner agencies, meet to discuss Great Lakes maritime readiness capabilities

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    commendation award
    Commendation Awards
    Sector Northern Great Lakes
    Great Lakes District

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