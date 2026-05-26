AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. – Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing joined personnel from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Strategic Command and the Air National Guard for a counter-small unmanned aircraft systems firing qualification conducted in partnership with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, May 14-15, 2026.

As the battlefield continues to evolve, tactics, techniques and procedures must adapt alongside emerging threats. One of the most rapidly developing areas is the C-sUAS environment, where technology, training and operational requirements are evolving quickly.

In August 2025, the Department of War established JIATF-401 as the department’s lead organization for synchronizing efforts to rapidly deliver C-sUAS capabilities at scale to defend the homeland, protect U.S. and allied forces, defend critical infrastructure and assist federal agencies. JIATF-401 has one measure of effectiveness: rapidly delivering state-of-the-art C-sUAS capabilities to warfighters at home and abroad.

The two-day firing qualification tested and enhanced operators’ ability to engage ground and aerial targets at varying distances using technologically advanced small arms target acquisition systems.

“Protecting our power projection platforms is a critical component of enhancing warfighter lethality," said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “I am grateful for the partnership with the 90th Missile Wing, Air Combat Command, and Air Force Global Strike Command that is enhancing c-UAS training to keep our warfighters, installations, and critical assets safe from drone threats."

Beyond supporting department-level C-sUAS objectives, the qualification also provided 90 MW personnel with hands-on experience using emerging capabilities that support AFGSC’s broader modernization efforts and strengthen the wing’s national security mission.

The C-sUAS qualification comes as AFGSC continues to modernize the tools and platforms that support missile field security and nuclear deterrence. With the transition from Up-Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, commonly known as Humvees, to Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and the replacement of UH-1N Hueys with MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, the command is adapting its capabilities to meet current and future security demands. C-sUAS training represents another layer of that modernization, preparing defenders to counter emerging unmanned threats to critical assets, personnel and the intercontinental ballistic missile mission.

“The system is a game changer,” said Col. Jeremy Sheppard, 90th Security Forces Group commander. “When you hear one of our young Defenders say they feel more confident and prepared, that’s the metric that matters most to me as a commander. That confidence, born from having the best tools and training, translates directly into a more lethal and decisive force on the ground. This isn’t just about fielding new technology; it’s a direct investment from our MAJCOM (Major Command) in our most critical weapon system; the individual Defender. We are sharpening the spear at every level, and this is what it looks like.”

For the Airmen who participated, the qualification offered direct experience with systems designed to counter emerging threats and improve defender readiness in operational environments.

“This training makes me more effective by giving me hands-on experience with systems designed to counter hostile drones,” said Senior Airman Preston Reiger, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron sUAS/C-sUAS specialist. “It shows the wing is taking C-sUAS seriously and actively building another layer of defense to protect our mission, assets and personnel.”

The C-sUAS firing qualification provided practical experience with capabilities designed to meet an evolving threat environment. Through continued collaboration with C-sUAS organizations like JIATF-401, the 90 MW is strengthening its ability to defend the nation’s ICBM mission today while preparing for the security challenges of tomorrow.