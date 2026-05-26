(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG

    Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG

    Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. James Morgan (right) accepts command of the 340th Flying Training Group from...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Col. James Morgan assumed command of the 340th Flying Training Group from Col. Anthony Straw during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on May 27, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by 22nd Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Frank Bradfield III.

    Following the assumption of command, Morgan spoke to the attendees, emphasizing the vital role and widespread impact that the 340th and its eight geographically separated squadrons have across both the Air Force and the nation.

    Prior to this assignment, Morgan was the director of operations for the 340th FTG. He is a command pilot with more than 3,200 flying hours, approximately 1,000 combat support hours, in the T-37, T-38C, F-15C, AT-38, MQ-9, TG-16.

    As the Air Force’s largest flying group headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio, the 340th FTG supports Air Education and Training Command's Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, Air Force Reserve Command’s Undergraduate Flying Training Program, Joint Primary Pilot Training, Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training, Basic Military Training and the United States Air Force Academy's Airmanship Programs.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:39
    Story ID: 566478
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG
    Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG
    Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG
    Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG
    Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Avengers
    22 AF
    340 FTG
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version