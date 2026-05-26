Morgan assumes command of 340th FTG

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. James Morgan (right) accepts command of the 340th Flying Training Group from presiding official Maj. Gen. Frank Bradfield III, 22nd Air Force commander, during the group's change of command ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on May 27, 2026. Morgan will now be responsible for the overall success of the Air Force Reserve Command’s Reserve Instructor Program, which trains and provides experienced instructor pilots, jump masters, and Basic Military Training instructors to Air Education and Training Command’s instructor force. He also now commands more than 800 military and civilian Airmen in eight squadrons, located at bases across the United States. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. James Morgan (right) accepts command of the 340th Flying Training Group from...... read more read more

Col. James Morgan assumed command of the 340th Flying Training Group from Col. Anthony Straw during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on May 27, 2026. The ceremony was officiated by 22nd Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Frank Bradfield III.

Following the assumption of command, Morgan spoke to the attendees, emphasizing the vital role and widespread impact that the 340th and its eight geographically separated squadrons have across both the Air Force and the nation.

Prior to this assignment, Morgan was the director of operations for the 340th FTG. He is a command pilot with more than 3,200 flying hours, approximately 1,000 combat support hours, in the T-37, T-38C, F-15C, AT-38, MQ-9, TG-16.

As the Air Force’s largest flying group headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio, the 340th FTG supports Air Education and Training Command's Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training, Air Force Reserve Command’s Undergraduate Flying Training Program, Joint Primary Pilot Training, Pilot Instructor Training, Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training, Basic Military Training and the United States Air Force Academy's Airmanship Programs.