SMSgt Alexander Alexander, 30 SFS First Sergeant, Awarded First Sergeant of the Year by Space Systems Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Alexander, 30th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, right, speaks with 30 SFS Senior Airman Luis Stephenson, middle, Airman 1st Class Christian Brown, back left, and Senior Airman Estrella Encinas during a visit to the Santa Maria Gate at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 28, 2026. As a first sergeant, Alexander emphasized that it pays dividends to be “visible everyday,” making oneself available to teammates. Between face-to-face connections, engaging directly with 30th SFS’s various sections, visiting Airmen guarding base gates and pausing for conversations in hallways, he hopes it makes a difference. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – In early April 2026, Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Alexander was named 2025 First Sergeant of the Year for Space Systems Command, an honor awarded through the Department of the Air Force’s annual 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year program.

Alexander, who often goes by his nickname of “A Squared,” serves as the First Sergeant of the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Alexander’s duty as 30th SFS’ First Sergeant is encapsulated by a commitment to service, mentorship and empathy, showcasing the vital role that first sergeants play in the Air Force and Space Force.

First sergeants, also known under the alias of “first shirts" or just “shirts,” fulfill a critical senior enlisted leadership position in their unit, and are often described as “Swiss Army knives” due to their versatility.

Traditionally, first sergeants serve to support the health, morale and welfare of primarily junior enlisted Airmen and Guardians, mentoring servicemembers while enforcing military decorum. While the role of the first sergeant continues to be a vital component of the junior enlisted force structure, Alexander described his role as being of service to a wide variety of other people too:

“First sergeants serve everyone,” Alexander explained. “That includes enlisted members, officers, civilians and commanders.”

As 30 SFS’ first sergeant , Alexander sees himself as a connector, mentor and advocate. Whether he is helping junior Airmen navigate personal challenges, guiding young officers through evaluations, or advising commanders on unit climate, he remains focused on building trust before problems can arise.

“Everyday is a day to build relationships,” he said. “You don’t want the first time someone talks to their first sergeant to be one of the worst days of their life.”

While describing his day-to-day duties, Alexander emphasized that it pays dividends to be “visible everyday,” making yourself available to your team with face-to-face connection, engaging directly with 30th SFS’s various sections, visiting Airmen guarding base gates and pausing for conversations in hallways.

“I remember early in my career as a junior enlisted - I felt isolated from leadership,” he recalled. “I didn’t really understand what the first sergeants did. It felt like you would only see them if you were in trouble.”

One of the defining moments that shaped Alexander’s development as a first sergeant was when he became a Military Training Instructor at Air Force basic military training, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. As an MTI , he gained insight and exposure into the roles of a first sergeant realizing he wanted to be the “shirt” that he wished he had as a junior Airman.

Alexander also described the rigorous first sergeant selection process in the Air Force, and how it has evolved throughout his career:

“First sergeant selection used to be volunteer based,” Alexander explained. “Now, it’s becoming increasingly competitive - The process includes mentorship, hands-on training, career field release and a first sergeant review panel. It’s not for the faint of heart. You don’t really understand the amount of things we do until you start doing it.”

Alexander’s leadership style is shaped by his diverse career background, which includes experience in aircraft maintenance, military training instruction, and many other assignments across other mission sets. Alexander acknowledged his experience but also touched on how being a first sergeant offers even more opportunities to diversify personal experiences and learn more:

“The best part about the ‘shirt’ system is that you’re pulled from so many different career fields and put somewhere that is usually the polar opposite of what you’re used to,” Alexander noted. “It helps us see things in new ways.”

His passion for serving goes beyond administration or career development; much of Alexander’s work involves helping Airmen navigate deep personal struggles, such as mental health challenges, family hardships, grief, self-doubt and identity struggles.

“Everybody’s fighting something,” he said. “Whether they’re outward about it or inward about it.”

He often asks Airmen and Guardians a simple question: “who are you?” Instead of concentrating solely on an Airmen or Guardian's job title or AFSC, Alexander’s question aims to open up a conversation about the story of each person at their core.

“A lot of people don’t spend enough time figuring out who they really are,” he said. “And if you’re trying to live as someone you’re not, that can cause a lot of internal turmoil.”

Those conversations, he says, may be the most rewarding part of the job:

“There’s no other job where you just get to have really good conversations, learn who people are and help them see their own potential,” he said. “Watching people win, that’s the best part! Watching someone overcome something, achieve something they didn’t think was possible, or change their life for the better - that’s what matters.”

Still, the role of first sergeant comes with emotional weight. One of the hardest parts, Alexander admits, is watching people self-destruct despite repeated efforts to help.

“Some people just don’t want to help themselves,” he said. “You can show them every possible way forward, but if they’re not willing to do the work, all you can do is be there.”

Alexander also acknowledges that leadership sometimes comes with isolation.

“As you get further into leadership, sometimes you’re the last person people think to check on,” he said.

That’s why small gestures like an Airman stopping by to ask how he is doing, or a teammate offering support can mean more than people realize.

“Just because I'm the Security Forces shirt doesn’t mean I’m not here for everybody,” he said. “If someone is struggling, if they need to talk life, career, or just need somebody to listen, I’m here.”

Outside of work, Alexander credits his family as his foundation.

“I sincerely mean it when I say I wouldn’t be where I am today without my daughter Kansas, my son Xander, and my wife,” Alexander said. “They are my why. When we are watching a movie or playing sports, nothing else matters besides being in those moments with them.”

Time with his family keeps him grounded and reminds him to stay present, a mindset he carries into both work and life. His philosophies of embracing small moments, appreciating life and staying present, define his leadership and outlook.

Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Alexander epitomizes the Air Force core value of Service before Self through. His award as the 2025 First Sergeant of the Year for Space Systems Command showcases his devotion to the people he seeks to serve. Team Vandenberg has no shortage of outstanding leaders, and Alexander excels even amongst the best!