IKE Chiefs celebrate 133rd birthday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — To wear the anchors of a chief petty officer is a heavy burden to bear. For 133 years they’ve been a symbol of trust and confidence, a symbol of the bridge between junior enlisted Sailors and commissioned officers. In 1893, the United States Navy put an increased amount of trust, responsibility, and confidence within a group of enlisted Sailors that no other armed force in the world grants, with the establishment of the rank of chief petty officer. One hundred thirty-three years later, the chiefs mess of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) carries this legacy with honor and pride.

On Apr. 1, 2026, chief petty officers around the world celebrated their 133rd birthday, and that was no different aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, where the chiefs mess reflected on what the anchors mean to them and those they influence.

The insignia of the chief is more than just a collar device. The anchor stands for security and stability, the chain symbolizes strength and flexibility and the superimposed USN stands for unity, service and navigation.

“It’s the legacy of our forbearers who upheld making moral and ethical decisions in the face of adversity,” said Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Jarad Taylor.

This legacy and sense of duty is engrained in all chief petty officers, but is mostly unknown to junior Sailors. This leads to those Sailors being unaware of what truly makes a chief.

What do you see when you think of a chief petty officer? Coffee in hand? The word “shipmate” on the tip of their tongue? A piercing stare checking your uniform up and down? To many junior Sailors, they see this intimidating image of the chiefs mess and create misconceptions of the roles and responsibilities of the chief petty officer.

IKE’s chiefs mess is motivated to inform junior Sailors on what it truly means to be a chief.

“As a junior Sailor, I had a lot of really good Chiefs that I took leadership lessons from,” said Taylor. “They showed me that the Chiefs Mess stands for tradition, setting the standard and family.

Although there’s no one thing that makes a “good” chief, there are commonalities that Sailors can agree make them more effective in their position.

“A good chief is the one who gets down and dirty with the rest of us,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Daniel Cardenas. “Not necessarily leading from the front, but alongside the team.”

A common term you may hear in the Navy is that you never forget your first chief. For those who aspire to wear anchors one day, their first chief can be a perfect example of what type of leader to be.

“The reason they’re memorable is because they gave me the direction, the guidance and the mentorship that I needed to become a chief,” said Master Chief Personnel Specialist Anna Buckley. “Without them, I would not be a master chief today.”

Chief petty officers are instrumental in the development of their subordinates, but their impact is not limited to enlisted service members. Junior officers, especially those in charge of divisions aboard IKE, look to chiefs for their years of experience and problem solving.

“The division officer might be in charge of the division and responsible for the ultimate decision making but chiefs are the subject matter experts,” said Lt. j.g. Cole Whitlow, supply department, S-2 division officer. “We definitely look at them for guidance on how to figure out the Navy and work through various challenges.”

The Chief Petty Officer’s Pledge defines the standard of leadership, and it serves as a compass that guides chiefs through the challenges and responsibilities of leading Sailors.

One line in particular captures the essence of that duty, “I develop junior officers and mold my Sailors.”

This phrase is simple in its wording, yet foundational to the identity of every chief. For more than 130 years, chief petty officers have been entrusted with the responsibility of shaping leaders and the future of the United States Navy as we know it.

The closing words of the creed reflect the standard every chief must embody.

“They look up to me because I treat them with dignity and respect. Because they need a leader, I am there for them. After all, I am a chief petty officer in the United States Navy.”