The Power of Transformational Leadership: CMSgt Retires After 27 Years of Service Your browser does not support the audio element.

Peoria, Illinois — Military Service has long shaped Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton’s family story.



At his retirement ceremony, Burton’s legacy could be seen across generations, from the family members whose service inspired him years ago to his own daughters, 2nd Lt. Amari Burton and Airman 1st Class Aubrey Burton, both assigned to the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, who now continue the tradition of service in the Illinois Air National Guard.



For Burton, service was never simply about wearing the uniform. Over the course of a 27-year career, he built a leadership philosophy centered on faith, humility, education and transformational leadership — principles that shaped not only his military career, but his family as well.



After nearly three decades of service, Burton retired May 3, 2026 following a career that culminated as the Illinois Air National Guard State Command Chief, one of the organization’s highest enlisted leadership positions.

“One of the things that I’m proud of is that I was able to leverage the military to develop my own leadership qualities,” Burton said. “I was able to see good leadership, see what doesn’t work, and create my own leadership style.”



Burton’s military journey began in 1998 after moving to Central Illinois from Chicago and learning about the Illinois Air National Guard through a coworker. Although his father previously served in the Army and encouraged him to consider military service, Burton initially planned to join active duty before ultimately deciding the Air National Guard was the right fit.



“I still had the desire to join the military for that camaraderie,” Burton said. “I figured the military would help leverage my career.”



That decision would shape the next 27 years of his life.



Throughout his career, Burton served in several positions including security forces Airman, base safety specialist, first sergeant, human resources advisor, mission support group superintendent and eventually State Command Chief for the Illinois Air National Guard.



“He has done a remarkable job representing the organization,” said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Daniel R. McDonough, former Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Illinois Air National Guard. “Hopefully future leaders can take from the example he has set Airmen throughout the state.”



Looking back, Burton said much of his leadership philosophy developed through years of observing both positive and negative examples of leadership.



“You have to put yourself in other people’s shoes,” Burton said. “If you can’t recognize people and understand people, you’re missing a huge piece.”



Burton emphasized transformational leadership throughout his interview, describing it as helping individuals grow from their “real self” to their “ideal self” through mentorship, communication and understanding.



“When you know your people and you’re helping them get to where they want to be, then you’re also leading the mission the right way,” Burton said.



That leadership style left a lasting impact on his daughters, who witnessed it firsthand both at home and through his military career.



“My dad has the biggest heart inside the home and outside,” said 2nd Lt. Amari Burton, of the 182nd Airlift Wing. “As a leader, he cares for his people and puts 100 percent into everything he does for others. That same care and love was demonstrated in his role as a father.”



Amari Burton said watching her father’s career unfold directly influenced her own decision to join the Illinois Air National Guard.



“Seeing where the National Guard took my dad and his career, I knew it would be good for me and would be a definite way to obtain my education,” she said.



She added that seeing him serve in one of the Illinois Air National Guard’s top enlisted leadership roles created a sense of pride and responsibility within their family.



“It set a higher standard for me to achieve in my military career,” Amari Burton said.



Airmen 1st Class Aubrey Burton said her father’s lessons extended far beyond military service.



“My father has taught me that humility, education and transformative leadership are all incredibly important,” Aubrey Burton said. “He explained how important it is in the workforce to motivate followers and get them genuinely excited about the work they are doing, and make a generational change,” she said.



Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton expressed how helping younger Airmen navigate challenges involving military service, education, family life and civilian careers became one of the most rewarding aspects of his leadership journey.



“You don’t necessarily have to look at the military as an obstacle,” Burton said. “Leverage the military while you serve your country but also use it to empower yourself.”



Faith also remained central throughout Burton’s life and leadership philosophy. Burton credited God, prayer and faith for helping him balance military service, civilian employment, education and family responsibilities.

“First God, always first,” Burton said. “Faith in God and being blessed to serve in the military was foundational and fundamental to my growth.



Despite retiring from military service, Burton says his passion for mentorship and helping others will continue through youth mentorship and uplifting others.



“My whole journey has been predicated on people,” Burton said. “I love interacting with and helping people. For me, it comes down to humility, education and transformational leadership. Those are my three foundational principles for what I do.”