    Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton, 182nd Mission Support Group, June 5, 2022

    Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton, 182nd Mission Support Group, June 5, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton, a group superintendent with the 182nd Mission Support Group, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in Peoria, Illinois, June 5, 2022. Burton has 23 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton, 182nd Mission Support Group, June 5, 2022, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. DOL&rsquo;s STATE VETS DIRECTOR CHOSEN AS ILANG&rsquo;s TOP ENLISTED LEADER

