Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton, 182nd Mission Support Group, June 5, 2022

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton, a group superintendent with the 182nd Mission Support Group, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in Peoria, Illinois, June 5, 2022. Burton has 23 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 182nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7684607
|VIRIN:
|220605-Z-F3935-1015
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. DOL’s STATE VETS DIRECTOR CHOSEN AS ILANG’s TOP ENLISTED LEADER
