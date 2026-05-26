A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog Team

Every morning before sunrise, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, heads to the kennels to see his partner, a MWD named Joker. While other dogs bark and spin in excitement, Joker waits quietly for Jenkins.

“He’s just standing there, ears tucked back, just watching,” said Jenkins. “But as soon as I grab that collar and leash, he starts going crazy because he knows we’re about to go do some stuff.”

After gearing up, Jenkins feeds Joker and completes his morning tasks. When the kennel staff arrives, they either train or support base security. Each day varies, but the goal is always the same: readiness.

“We do physical training every day,” Jenkins said. “The obstacle course helps us stay fit and ready for challenges we could face in the future.”

Keeping Joker mission-ready requires physical and mental training. Jenkins works with Joker on obedience, agility, and conditioning exercises, including obstacle courses, running, and tunnel work.

“We’re always on call, and we’re always ready to respond,” said Jenkins.

Agility training keeps Joker strong, focused, and confident. Tasks like jumping walls and navigating tight spaces prepare him for real-world situations. Jenkins said this training benefits Joker’s mind as much as his body.

Beyond training, Joker plays a critical role in protecting the installation and ensuring uninterrupted launch and test operations. He conducts vehicle searches, building sweeps, and anti-terrorism measures across the base, helping safeguard launch facilities, critical infrastructure, and personnel. These proactive patrols reduce risk, deter threat and help ensure missions launch on time and without disruption.

“We say, ‘trust your dog,’” Jenkins said. “He can’t tell me with words, but I can see it. His tail changes, his mouth closes and he gets focused. When I see that, I trust him 100% of the time.”

Trust is a key part of their job. Joker cannot speak, so Jenkins relies on subtle changes in behavior to know when something is wrong.

That trust can make the difference in dangerous situations. Joker’s nose can detect explosives faster and more accurately than any machine.

The bond between Jenkins and Joker has grown over nearly two years of working together. Jenkins said they know each other’s habits, strengths and quirks.

“We’ve worked day in and day out together,” Jenkins said. “We’ve traveled together, trained together and done missions together. Not everyone gets to experience that kind of bond.”

Despite the rewarding moments, saying goodbye at the end of the day is never easy.

“Putting him up for the day is probably the hardest part,” Jenkins said. “But knowing I’ll be back the next day always makes it better.”

For Jenkins, the job is worth it because it matters — and because he gets to do it alongside Joker.

“I’m doing something important,” Jenkins said. “And I’m doing it with my best friend.”