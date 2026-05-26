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    WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group

    WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group

    Photo By Amabilia Payen | William Beaumont Army Medical Center earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The...... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Story by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group
    FORT BLISS, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical Center earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in its Spring 2026 ratings, recognizing the medical center’s commitment to protecting patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

    WBAMC has now received five consecutive ‘A’ grades, making it one of only three military treatment facilities across the Defense Health Agency to achieve this distinction.

    “This achievement reflects the dedication and professionalism of our entire team,” said Col. Wendy L. Gray, commander and director of WBAMC. “Earning an ‘A’ grade for the fifth consecutive cycle demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patient safety, high-quality care, and teamwork. This recognition reinforces our promise to provide trusted care to our Soldiers, families, retirees, and the Fort Bliss community ensuring we remain the military treatment facility of CHOICE!"

    The Leapfrog Group, established in 2012, assigns letter grades to hospitals nationwide based on patient safety performance measures, including the prevention of medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Hospital Safety Grades are updated biannually in the spring and fall and are designed to help patients make informed healthcare decisions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:29
    Story ID: 566310
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group

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    TAGS

    Patient Safety Award
    Achievement Award
    Excellence Always

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