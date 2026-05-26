Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:29 Photo ID: 9712305 VIRIN: 260508-D-DO208-1001 Resolution: 571x799 Size: 65.42 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.