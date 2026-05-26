William Beaumont Army Medical Center earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in its Spring 2026 ratings, recognizing the medical center’s commitment to protecting patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9712305
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-DO208-1001
|Resolution:
|571x799
|Size:
|65.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group
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