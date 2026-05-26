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    WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group

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    WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in its Spring 2026 ratings, recognizing the medical center’s commitment to protecting patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9712305
    VIRIN: 260508-D-DO208-1001
    Resolution: 571x799
    Size: 65.42 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WBAMC achieves an 'A' from the Leapfrog Group

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    patient safety
    Achievement Award
    Excellence Always

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