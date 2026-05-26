Colorado National Guard shifts to year-round wildfire posture amid record low snowpack

Photo By Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh | Colorado Army National Guard aviators prepare to conduct water bucket operations alongside the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control in Longmont, Colorado, April 23, 2026. The joint training exercise enhanced coordination between military, civilian and interstate partners, ensuring air and ground crews are prepared to protect local communities from the threat of wildfires. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh) see less | View Image Page

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Following a winter marked by record-low snowpack and persistent drought, the Colorado Army National Guard is shifting its focus from a seasonal schedule to a year-round mission to fight the state’s growing wildfire threat.

During a press conference held by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, March 30, 2026, state officials reported that this past winter’s lack of moisture has left Colorado’s forests and grasslands dangerously dry and ready to burn much earlier than usual.

Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control Mike Morgan noted that these conditions are no longer rare events. “These are conditions that we used to think were unprecedented or anomalies, and the reality of it is it’s happening every year,” Morgan said during a recent state press briefing. “It is not unprecedented. It is our new normal.” To prepare for this reality, the COARNG recently joined the CDFPC, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the city of Longmont and local fire teams from Boulder for the annual Colorado Fire Aviation Summit. The COARNG’s firefighting program is fully certified by the USFS, providing professional-grade, federally validated skills to the state's emergency response.

A major focus of the training involved using helicopters to drop water on simulated active fire lines, a task where the difference in power between aircraft is significant. A heavy-lift CH-47 Chinook helicopter can carry 2,000 gallons of water, while the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carries 660 gallons.

To support upcoming missions, the COARNG will prioritize a team of two Chinooks and a mobile refueling team. While Black Hawk helicopters are available for short-term needs for fires within the state, their primary function is high-altitude search and rescue.

Additionally, lighter UH-72 Lakota helicopters are on standby to direct aerial traffic in and around the restricted area of large fires and move crews and gear for up to a week at a time.

“Our collaborative aerial firefighting training with civilian and interstate partners is designed to ensure our air and ground crews are prepared to protect our communities from wildfires," Director of Aviation and Safety U.S. Army Lt. Col. Muriel Missler said. "This rigorous training not only enables safe and effective operations in Colorado's challenging environments but also enhances our combat aviation skills and planning capabilities.”

The COARNG is prepared to sustain potential high-intensity operations for about two weeks at a time. If a fire lasts longer, backup support is requested from other states to ensure there are no gaps in coverage. The urgency of this coordination was highlighted by Governor Polis, who noted that state-managed aircraft had already dropped nearly 200,000 gallons of fire suppressant in just the first four months of 2026.

“We talked about the increase in the number of fire events that are likely," Governor Polis said during the briefing. "It makes a big difference whether there's 4,000 or whether there's 8,000 in a given year. This year looks like it could be closer to 8,000.” In the event of a fire, the COARNG’s ability to integrate with local partners is a critical advantage for citizens of Colorado. As the state moves deeper into the year, this collaborative, year-round approach ensures that Colorado’s aerial shield is ready to deploy whenever the next fire ignites.