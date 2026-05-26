Gearing Up for a Safe Summer in the Rock Island District

Photo By Samantha Heilig | Below the Lake Red Rock dam, large-scale signage marks the boundary of the restricted zone. Though the turbulent water is a prime spot for fishing, it poses a significant risk to boaters and the water’s intensity can change in an instant, creating hazardous conditions for those too close. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Samantha Heilig | Below the Lake Red Rock dam, large-scale signage marks the boundary of the restricted...... read more read more

As the weather warms and the days grow longer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, is preparing to welcome visitors back for the kickoff of the summer recreation season. Spanning the District’s three reservoirs and the banks of the Mississippi River and Illinois Waterway, the vast network of parks, campgrounds, and boat ramps are officially open and ready for guests.

Whether visitors are avid boaters, weekend campers, or families looking to enjoy a sunny afternoon at the beach, the Rock Island District offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation. However, as the District gears up for a busy summer, officials want to remind all visitors that safety remains the top priority. Water-related accidents can happen in a split second, which is why USACE is dedicated to implementing safety measures and educating the public on responsible recreation.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to our recreation areas for what we hope will be a fantastic summer,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Dave Reynolds. “But we need the public’s help to make it a safe one. Using the resources provided, respecting the physical boundaries around our dams, and always wearing a life jacket are simple steps that can prevent tragedies and ensure a great day on the water.”

Here are some key ways the District is working to keep visitors safe this season:

The simplest and most effective way to prevent drowning is to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. To help ensure everyone has access to this vital piece of equipment, the Rock Island District maintains Life Jacket Loaner Stations at many boat ramps and designated swimming beaches.

If visitors forget a life jacket or have a guest who doesn’t have one that fits properly, they can simply borrow one from the station for the day and return it when finished. Remember: a life jacket only works if it is worn. USACE strongly encourages all boaters, and anyone near the water, to wear their life jackets at all times.

For those navigating the Mississippi River or Illinois Waterway, locks and dams are a common sight. While these structures are engineering marvels, the water surrounding them is incredibly powerful and dangerous.

To protect boaters from getting caught in the hazardous currents near the dams, “last chance lines” (or warning cables) are installed upstream of the dam gates. As the name implies, these lines serve as the absolute final physical warning and grab-point for vessels that have lost power or navigated too close to the dam. Boaters seeing these lines or the warning signs leading up to them have gone too far. Maintaining a safe distance and being aware of a vessel’s location on the river is essential. In addition to the navigational rivers, the Rock Island District manages several lakes and reservoirs, each with its own dam structure. Whether on a lake or a river, the areas immediately upstream and downstream of a dam are strictly restricted areas.

The water in these zones is subject to extreme turbulence, powerful undertows, and sudden changes in flow that can quickly capsize a boat or pull a swimmer under, regardless of their experience level. These restricted areas are clearly marked with buoys, signs, and physical barriers. For the safety of the public and emergency responders, it is critical that visitors respect these boundaries. Fishing, boating, or swimming inside a restricted zone is strictly prohibited.

“The Rock Island District is proud to offer some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities in the Midwest,” said Reynolds. “By taking advantage of resources like life jacket loaner stations and respecting safety boundaries and restricted areas, visitors can help ensure this summer is memorable for all the right reasons.”

Let’s work together to make this summer safe, fun, and incident-free.