Minnesota Soldiers earn Air Assault Badge

Photo By Sgt. Austyn Aagaard | After 10 days of rigorous training, two Minnesota National Guard Soldiers graduated from Air Assault School at the Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Ga., March 6, 2026. (photo by Staff Sgt. Gage Miller) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Austyn Aagaard | After 10 days of rigorous training, two Minnesota National Guard Soldiers graduated...... read more read more

After 10 days of rigorous training, two Minnesota National Guard Soldiers graduated from Air Assault School at the Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Ga., March 6, 2026.

“When you arrive, there’s a sense of anticipation mixed with pressure,” said Staff Sgt. Gage Miller, a Bradley Crewmember assigned to the 2ndCombined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment. “You know the standards are high and the attrition rate is real. From day one, the tempo is fast, and expectations are clear; either you meet the standard, or you’re gone.”

The school begins with a demanding obstacle course and two-mile run, among other physical fitness drills. Students must meet or exceed every standard in order to continue through each of three phases covering combat assault operations, sling load operations, and finally rappelling.

“Preparation starts well before you ever show up,” said Miller. “I focused on mastering the basics. I made sure I could exceed the minimums on the 2-mile run, Air Assault pushups, and ruck marching, especially under load.”

Miller said that preparation was more than just physical fitness.

“I [also] studied sling load operations, aircraft hand and arm signals, and general knowledge that’s tested daily,” added Miller. “Air Assault is a zero-defect course, so I trained myself to slow down, double-check everything, and operate with precision even when fatigued.”

Staff Sgt. Nilyma B. Bookhout, a combat engineer assigned to the 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion, also attended and graduated from the course.

“The most challenging part of Air Assault was the mental preparation,” said Bookhout. “I wasn’t out of shape, but I also wasn’t the strongest in the group, so I had to rely on mental toughness and discipline to keep going when it got difficult.”

Throughout the course, Soldiers complete long runs, learn complex safety procedures, and train on helicopter operations, aeromedical evacuation operations, pathfinder operations, sling loading, and rappelling.

During the sling load operations phase, students learn how to prepare, rig, and inspect common sling loads for equipment such as the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, trailers, cargo nets, and cargo bags. Students must also complete a four-mile run maintaining at least a nine-minute mile pace, pass a written test, and complete a hands-on evaluation identifying rigging or preparation deficiencies in a limited time. For Miller, the rappel phase was the defining moment of the course.

"The first time stepping off the tower or aircraft is all about trusting your equipment and your training," said Miller. "There’s a moment of hesitation at the edge, but once you commit and push off, it becomes controlled and methodical. It builds confidence quickly and reinforces the importance of discipline under pressure."

During the rappelling phase, students are tested on basic rappelling techniques such as tying a hip rappel seat within 90 seconds and hooking up a dual rappel rope within 15 seconds. They also rappel down a 12-foot and a 50-foot tower before moving on to a 100-foot descent from a hovering helicopter.

“Earning the Air Assault badge represents hard work, dedication, and commitment to a goal,” added Bookhout. “It’s something I wanted for a long time, and it’s a reminder that setting a goal and staying disciplined can pay off.”

Story by: Staff Sgt. Austyn Aagaard and SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh