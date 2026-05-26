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    Minnesota Soldiers earn Air Assault Badge

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    Minnesota Soldiers earn Air Assault Badge

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    After 10 days of rigorous training, two Minnesota National Guard Soldiers graduated from Air Assault School at the Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Ga., March 6, 2026. (photo by Staff Sgt. Gage Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 23:22
    Photo ID: 9708742
    VIRIN: 260307-A-YH333-5153
    Resolution: 1206x1608
    Size: 401.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Minnesota Soldiers earn Air Assault Badge, by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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