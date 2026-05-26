After 10 days of rigorous training, two Minnesota National Guard Soldiers graduated from Air Assault School at the Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Ga., March 6, 2026. (photo by Staff Sgt. Gage Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9708742
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-YH333-5153
|Resolution:
|1206x1608
|Size:
|401.38 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Minnesota Soldiers earn Air Assault Badge
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