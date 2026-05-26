Eyes on the Skies

Photo By Senior Airman Iain Stanley | U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a counter-small unmanned aerial systems (CsUAS)...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Iain Stanley | U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a counter-small unmanned aerial systems (CsUAS) capability and development training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 7, 2026. The Airmen worked through several battle drills to ensure they are capable of relaying vital information up the chain and supporting and carrying out the decision to implement kinetic and non-kinetic defense measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Iain Stanley) see less | View Image Page

The 820th Base Defense Group (BDG) conducted counter-small unmanned aerial system (CsUAS) training, May 7, 2026, reinforcing its focus on preparing air base ground defense Airmen to operate in an environment increasingly shaped by unmanned aerial threats.



The training emphasized the purpose, intent and significance of CsUAS integration into base defense operations. Instructors highlighted the growing use of small unmanned aerial systems for reconnaissance, surveillance and potential payload delivery, stressing the importance of early identification, rapid decision-making and integration of CsUAS considerations into existing defensive planning.



“My desire is for the Airmen to understand the importance of this system, with the additional understanding that we are trusting them to execute all battle drills in a moment’s notice to protect the base,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher DeLong, 822nd Base Defense Squadron (BDS) operations officer. “My Airmen, along with sister service members, will be responsible for ensuring our airspace is secured and defended from any hostile drones, so they must understand the enhanced responsibility they have.”



The purpose of the instruction was to establish a shared baseline of understanding across the force. Airmen were briefed on common small unmanned aerial system characteristics, threat indicators, employment methods and hands-on simulated incident instruction. The course also reinforced how CsUAS awareness must be incorporated into routine defensive posture and not treated as a standalone capability.



“Day 1 consists of CsUAS basics and system familiarization. This is the foundation of a member’s ability to work the system efficiently to give leaders the best picture of the battlespace during a quick reaction to a CsUAS incident,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Eichner, 822nd BDS flight sergeant and CsUAS course instructor. “Days 2-5 consist of hands-on training through a simulator. The Airmen worked through several battle drills to ensure they are capable of relaying vital information up the chain and supporting and carrying out the decision to implement kinetic and non-kinetic defense measures. This is vital to the protection of personnel and PL assets.”



The intent of the training was to standardize knowledge and improve overall readiness across defensive teams. Instruction focused on how CsUAS capabilities fit within a layered defense approach, integrating sensors, communications networks and both kinetic and non-kinetic response options.



The significance of the training lies in its contribution to installation protection and mission assurance. As small unmanned aerial systems become more accessible and more frequently employed in contested environments, base defense forces are required to adapt their tactics, techniques and procedures to maintain effectiveness against emerging threats.



“My three main takeaways focus on teamwork, military advancement and adapting to threats,” said Staff Sgt. Sawyer Logan, 822nd BDS CsUAS program manager. “First, successful operations require a strong team of skilled operators working together to make fast, high-stakes decisions. Second, the military is constantly innovating and fielding new systems to better protect our bases and personnel. Finally, as our enemies improve their capabilities, we must also adapt to find faster, more efficient ways to counter them.”



The 820th BDG’s emphasis on CsUAS training reflects a broader shift toward integrated base defense operations that combine awareness, detection and response capabilities into a cohesive framework. By increasing Airmen’s understanding of the threat environment and available response options, the unit strengthens its ability to protect critical assets, maintain operational continuity and reduce reaction time during potential incursions.



The training concluded with a reinforcement of key principles and an emphasis on continued professional development as CsUAS capabilities and threat systems evolve.