Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | U.S. Navy Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | U.S. Navy Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Andrew "AJ" Krogman, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. SOCOM, present the USSOCOM Service Member of the Year Award to a Marine Raider assigned to Marine Forces Special Operations Command during the USSOCOM Awards Ceremony and Dinner at SOF Week 2026, May 21, 2026, Tampa, Florida. The Raider was selected following a four-day competition held in April at MacDill Air Force Base, where 13 special operations service members competed in events testing physical fitness, marksmanship, warrior skills and leadership. see less | View Image Page

Marine Raider wins USSOCOM Service Member of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAMPA, Fla. – A Marine Raider from Marine Forces Special Operations Command earned the title of United States Special Operations Command Service Member of the Year during the USSOCOM Awards Ceremony and Dinner at SOF Week 2026 on May 21 at the Tampa Convention Center.

The recognition followed a four-day competition held in April at MacDill Air Force Base, where 13 enlisted service members from across the special operations community competed in physically and mentally demanding events designed to identify the command's top enlisted service member.

Each competitor had already earned distinction within their respective commands before advancing to the USSOCOM-level competition, representing the scope of the global special operations force.

“These warriors were pushed to their absolute limits. They endured a grueling PT test, a brutal endurance event, and a high-stakes shooting competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Krogman, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USSOCOM. “They proved their mastery of core warrior tasks in medicine, communications, land navigation, and weapons. Finally, after all that, they stood before a formal board to prove their exemplary mental prowess.”

That full-spectrum evaluation reflects the standard the command holds for its best.

Competitors were evaluated across a written essay, physical fitness test, marksmanship event, ruck march and run, and a warrior skills assessment covering combat medicine, communications, weapons handling and land navigation. Scoring concluded with a panel interview before the command senior enlisted leaders from each service component.

The Raider received the USSOCOM Service Member of the Year Award and a Joint Service Commendation Medal during the ceremony, which recognized excellence across the special operations force.