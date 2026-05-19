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    Marine Raider wins USSOCOM Service Member of the Year

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    Marine Raider wins USSOCOM Service Member of the Year

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Navy Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Andrew "AJ" Krogman, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. SOCOM, present the USSOCOM Service Member of the Year Award to a Marine Raider assigned to Marine Forces Special Operations Command during the USSOCOM Awards Ceremony and Dinner at SOF Week 2026, May 21, 2026, Tampa, Florida. The Raider was selected following a four-day competition held in April at MacDill Air Force Base, where 13 special operations service members competed in events testing physical fitness, marksmanship, warrior skills and leadership.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9703112
    VIRIN: 260521-F-SI788-4242
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Raider wins USSOCOM Service Member of the Year, by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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