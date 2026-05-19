Marine Raider wins USSOCOM Service Member of the Year

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U.S. Navy Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Andrew "AJ" Krogman, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. SOCOM, present the USSOCOM Service Member of the Year Award to a Marine Raider assigned to Marine Forces Special Operations Command during the USSOCOM Awards Ceremony and Dinner at SOF Week 2026, May 21, 2026, Tampa, Florida. The Raider was selected following a four-day competition held in April at MacDill Air Force Base, where 13 special operations service members competed in events testing physical fitness, marksmanship, warrior skills and leadership.