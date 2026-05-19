101 Critical Days of Summer: Maintaining Situational Awareness on the Waterfront

Photo By Telly B. Myles | NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 22, 2026) – Safety Specialists (left to right) Timothy Mays, Robert Bunting, and Matthew Pitzer, assigned to Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), conduct a safety walkthrough on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) at Newport News Shipbuilding, May 21, 2026. Kicking off the "101 Critical Days of Summer" campaign, SUPSHIPNN safety personnel are highlighting proactive hydration and heat stress mitigation to ensure workforce safety in the industrial environment during the summer months. John C. Stennis is currently undergoing its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 22, 2026) – The Navy’s annual "101 Critical Days of Summer" campaign traditionally focuses on off-duty recreational safety. But for personnel at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), summer brings unique hazards directly to the deckplate.

As temperatures rise, the daily environment inside Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) changes dramatically. From intense heat stress to shifting operational hours and increased shipyard traffic, SUPSHIP employees engaged in the design, construction, repair, and modernization of submarines and aircraft carriers must adapt to these seasonal challenges to maintain mission readiness.

To ensure the workforce stays safe both on and off the clock, the SUPSHIPNN Safety Department (Code 140) has provided targeted guidance to navigate the shipyard safely this summer.

Combating Heat Stress

Working in an industrial environment during peak summer heat takes a significant physical toll. Acclimatization is key; personnel should gradually increase their work time in the heat over 7 to 14 days. However, the most critical defense against heat illness is proactive hydration. Safety Specialist Michael Mandara noted that hydration is a critical component of mission endurance, and personnel must prioritize physical readiness to mitigate environmental hazards effectively.

"Implement a proactive hydration cycle; fluid intake today determines your resilience for tomorrow," Mandara advised, adding that the utilization of NNS-provided cooling stations and supplemental water resources located throughout the yard is highly recommended.

Safety experts also advise wearing loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing to allow air circulation, utilizing sunscreen, and strictly adhering to established work-rest cycles in shaded areas.

"If possible, use the buddy system when performing inspections or walkthroughs on the shipyard," added Stephen Holmsten, Deputy of Environmental, Safety & Health.

Adapting to Operational Shifts

To protect workers during the hottest parts of the day, NNS implements "Hot Weather Hours," typically starting mid-June through August. This shift impacts everyone inside the yard, including SUPSHIP personnel.

Safety Specialist Robert Bunting explained that operational requirements may dictate adjustments to core working hours for specific personnel and SUPSHIP codes, contingent upon mission urgency and departmental workload. He noted that while these shifts are situational, they do not diminish the need to adhere to safety standards.

"Safety protocols remain mandatory and unchanged regardless of shift timing," Bunting said. "Maintaining mission readiness requires discipline in personal protection and personnel accountability."

Navigating Yard Traffic: Bikes, Pedestrians, and Vehicles

Part of this accountability includes remaining highly cognizant of shifting "No Drive Times" within the yard, a policy Code 140 strongly encourages all drivers to monitor as warmer weather brings more NNS employees out on bicycles and on foot. Walking and riding are primary modes of transportation in the shipyard, making it easy to become complacent to the hazards of an active industrial zone.

Code 140 stresses that drivers must remain vigilant for pedestrians, give bicycles plenty of room, and always honk when passing. For pedestrians, the advice is equally stringent: always use designated walking paths, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, and never assume a vehicle sees you.

This leads directly into one of the most critical themes of the summer campaign: distracted driving and walking. During shift turnovers or meal periods, the yard becomes highly congested. Code 140 warns that walking through crosswalks while texting or looking at cell phones is extremely dangerous behavior. Drivers are urged to eliminate all distractions—putting phones away and keeping the radio at a reasonable volume—while actively scanning blind spots and driving below the 15-mph speed limit and adhering to posted NNS drive times.

Ultimately, safety in the shipyard during the 101 Critical Days of Summer requires a collective effort. It is a shared responsibility that demands constant vigilance.

As the Code 140 team reminds the workforce: "Being careful costs you nothing. Being careless may cost you your life. Stay alert so you don't get hurt."