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    101 Critical Days of Summer: Maintaining Situational Awareness on the Waterfront

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    101 Critical Days of Summer: Maintaining Situational Awareness on the Waterfront

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 22, 2026) – Safety Specialists (left to right) Timothy Mays, Robert Bunting, and Matthew Pitzer, assigned to Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), conduct a safety walkthrough on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) at Newport News Shipbuilding, May 21, 2026. Kicking off the "101 Critical Days of Summer" campaign, SUPSHIPNN safety personnel are highlighting proactive hydration and heat stress mitigation to ensure workforce safety in the industrial environment during the summer months. John C. Stennis is currently undergoing its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9702667
    VIRIN: 260521-N-DJ454-4783
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 101 Critical Days of Summer: Maintaining Situational Awareness on the Waterfront, by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101 Critical Days of Summer: Maintaining Situational Awareness on the Waterfront

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    TAGS

    fleet readiness
    Newport News Shipbuilding
    101 critical days of summer
    Heat Stress
    Navy Safety
    SUPSHIP Newport News

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