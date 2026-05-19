101 Critical Days of Summer: Maintaining Situational Awareness on the Waterfront

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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 22, 2026) – Safety Specialists (left to right) Timothy Mays, Robert Bunting, and Matthew Pitzer, assigned to Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), conduct a safety walkthrough on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) at Newport News Shipbuilding, May 21, 2026. Kicking off the "101 Critical Days of Summer" campaign, SUPSHIPNN safety personnel are highlighting proactive hydration and heat stress mitigation to ensure workforce safety in the industrial environment during the summer months. John C. Stennis is currently undergoing its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)