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    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event

    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event

    Photo By Airman Tylan Alicea | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan G. Walinski, the 316th Wing and installation deputy...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo 

    316th Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The base chapel hosted the Annual Military Appreciation Event to recognize and honor installation service members and their families, May 19, 2026.

    The initiative aimed to strengthen morale, foster a sense of community and reinforce the chapel's role in supporting spiritual resilience.

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan G. Walinski, the 316th Wing and installation deputy commander, delivered opening remarks as attendees received complimentary lunches from local vendors while Military and Family Readiness Center staff hosted an information table to connect personnel with essential support resources.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 14:36
    Story ID: 565925
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event, by A1C Mauricio Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event
    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event
    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event
    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event
    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event
    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event
    Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event

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