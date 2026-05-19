Andrews hosts annual Military Appreciation Event

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The base chapel hosted the Annual Military Appreciation Event to recognize and honor installation service members and their families, May 19, 2026.
The initiative aimed to strengthen morale, foster a sense of community and reinforce the chapel's role in supporting spiritual resilience.
U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan G. Walinski, the 316th Wing and installation deputy commander, delivered opening remarks as attendees received complimentary lunches from local vendors while Military and Family Readiness Center staff hosted an information table to connect personnel with essential support resources.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 14:36
|Story ID:
|565925
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
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