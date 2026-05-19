623rd Field Artillery enhances lethality during annual training at Fort Irwin

Photo By Spc. Marissa Keith | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Kentucky's Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment fire a rocket from a High-Mobility Artillery Tocket System (HIMARS) at Fort Irwin, California, April 24, 2026. During the rotation, Soldiers train to operate with greater speed, precision, and coordination under realistic battlefield conditions to sharpen overall combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marissa Keith) see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Soldiers of Kentucky’s Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery, 38th Infantry Division Artillery, conducted annual training at Fort Irwin, during a larger, multi-layer exercise called "Arcane Thunder.” Held April 8-15, the exercise was intended to sharpen combat readiness through training events designed to increase lethality and operational effectiveness.

The training included two live-fire events featuring the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), reinforcing the unit’s ability to deliver rapid, precise fire in contested environments.

The annual training is part of the Army’s broader effort to build a more lethal and agile force capable of operating across large-scale combat operations. By training in a realistic environment like Fort Irwin, Soldiers are challenged to execute missions under conditions that replicate the complexity and tempo of modern warfare. This training employs a multi-domain approach using sensors deployed on unmanned platforms by Multi-Domain Command – Europe to provide targeting data.

“The main mission is to get our crews certified,” said U.S. Army Capt. Terrell Perry, Bravo Battery commander. “This training ensures our crews are prepared to operate under any means necessary while remaining accurate and disciplined.”

During the live-fire exercises, Soldiers executed coordinated fire missions that required speed, accuracy, and synchronization across multiple elements. The scenarios tested crews on their ability to rapidly process targets and deliver fires while maintaining communication, situational awareness, and safety.

“During this training, each crew will fire three separate missions,” states crew chief Staff Sgt. Lucas Welch. “A fire-when-ready mission, a time-on-target mission and a degraded mission. In the degraded mission we drop our GPS feeds, receive the mission over voice communications and manually enter the information in the system. This is us going through our repetitions, just as the infantry would conduct their squad drills.”

During the culminating event, Bravo Battery conducted a live-fire, time-on-target mission in which a target was engaged with the HIMARS, a high-altitude balloon, and drone simultaneously.

In addition to live-fire operations, Soldiers from the 1-623rd were the first to test new technologies being developed to improve GPS and targeting precision in multi-domain warfare.

“We’re testing some new equipment,” Perry said. “If this works, it gives our Soldiers an advantage on the battlefield, and we’re getting to see that firsthand during this training.”

The experience gained at Fort Irwin strengthens the brigade’s readiness and reinforces its ability to deliver lethal, timely fires in support of maneuver forces. As the unit continues to train, the focus remains on preparing Soldiers to meet future challenges with increased confidence and precision.

“Arcane Thunder” is a joint training operation designed to enhance operational readiness and interoperability among participating forces. It typically involves multiple branches of the military, such as the Army, Navy, Air Force, and special operations units, as well as allied nations. The exercise focuses on rapid deployment, live-fire drills, simulated combat scenarios, and electronic warfare or cyber defense exercises. Over the course of several weeks, units practice command and control coordination under high-stress conditions, testing both strategies and new technologies. The expected outcomes include improved tactical and strategic capabilities, strengthened communication between units, and the validation of equipment and procedures in realistic operational scenarios.